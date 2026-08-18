Somalia Civil Aviation Authority Faces Scrutiny Over Corruption Allegations, $3.27 Million Discrepancy

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According to a report from Somalia’s Auditor General, the SCAA signed procurement agreements totaling $2.07 million without registering them with the Auditor General’s office. The audit said the…

Corruption claims and $3.27 million revenue gap put Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority under scrutiny

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s efforts to strengthen its aviation industry are facing scrutiny after official audits and documents raised concerns about procurement practices, private agreements and financial controls at the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA).

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According to a report from Somalia’s Auditor General, the SCAA signed procurement agreements totaling $2.07 million without registering them with the Auditor General’s office. The audit said the omission undermined transparency and accountability while limiting the government’s ability to monitor public expenditure. One of the contracts identified in the report, involving One Complete Services Ltd., was valued at $12,532.

The audit also identified a major shortfall in government revenue linked to Aden Adde International Airport. The concession agreement with private operator Favori LLC entitles the government to 25% of the company’s gross revenue. Favori reported approximately $29.71 million in revenue for 2025, implying a government share of about $7.43 million. Government records, however, showed that only roughly $4.15 million had been received — leaving a gap of approximately $3.27 million.

The revenue difference stems from the concession arrangement between the government and Favori and does not, on its own, establish that the SCAA was directly responsible. The Auditor General said, however, that the discrepancy raised concerns about the completeness and accuracy of reported concession income. Separately, unverified allegations involving construction of an airport gate and an alleged intervention by Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency, or NISA, have surfaced. Those claims would require an official investigation.

Additional concerns relate to the authority’s administration and aviation infrastructure, particularly the purchase, upkeep and replacement of ageing equipment essential to aviation safety. The 2025 federal audit assessed compliance at 22 federal institutions, examining procurement, staffing, assets and internal controls. Its findings highlight the importance of clearer oversight of how aviation equipment is obtained, maintained and replaced.

Scrutiny has also focused on the tenure of SCAA Director General Ahmed Moallim Hassan. He became acting director in 2018 and was formally confirmed on June 22, 2020. If Law No. 28, which governs the authority, sets a four-year term renewable once, his second term would have ended in June 2024 unless he received a formal extension or was reappointed. The procurement issues, revenue shortfall and questions about the legal basis of the leadership’s tenure are expected to intensify calls for accountability at Somalia’s aviation regulator.

AXADLE ONLINE