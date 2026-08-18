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Arday, 41, died on August 14, only days after stepping down as Cambridge’s professor of sociology of education amid plagiarism allegations linked to his doctoral thesis.

Outrage and Mourning in London as Thousands Gather to Remember Former Cambridge Scholar Jason Arday LONDON, Aug 18, 2026 — Thousands of mourners filled London’s Trafalgar Square on…

Outrage and Mourning in London as Thousands Gather to Remember Former Cambridge Scholar Jason Arday LONDON, Aug 18, 2026 — Thousands of mourners filled London’s Trafalgar Square on…

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Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Outrage and Mourning in London as Thousands Gather to Remember Former Cambridge Scholar Jason Arday

LONDON, Aug 18, 2026 — Thousands of mourners filled London’s Trafalgar Square on Tuesday to remember Jason Arday, the pioneering former Cambridge University professor whose death, following intense media scrutiny, has triggered public anger and calls for an official inquiry.

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Arday, 41, died on August 14, only days after stepping down as Cambridge’s professor of sociology of education amid plagiarism allegations linked to his doctoral thesis.

The vigil, organized by the advocacy group Stand Up to Racism, brought crowds to central London with flowers in hand and a national minute of silence observed in his memory. Speakers highlighted Arday’s historic achievements and his efforts to support students and academics from ethnic minority backgrounds.

In 2023, Arday attracted international attention after becoming the youngest Black person ever appointed to a professorship at the University of Cambridge.

His death has since intensified a political and social debate over press scrutiny, structural racism and institutional responsibility. Critics have accused parts of the media of pursuing an unrelenting campaign against Arday after the allegations emerged.

Veteran MP Diane Abbott told mourners that Arday had been subjected to a “vicious and unforgiving” media campaign that placed a severe strain on his well-being.

Pressure is building for a formal public inquiry into the events surrounding his death, while a petition calling for an investigation has attracted tens of thousands of signatures. The UK government has not said whether it will establish an official probe.

AXADLETM