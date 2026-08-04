Somalia announces 2027 Hajj registration schedule and new requirements

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Tuesday August 4, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali authorities have opened preparations for the 1448 AH/2027 Hajj season, calling on citizens to register promptly through approved providers and warning that unlicensed operators will not be allowed to arrange pilgrim services.

In a statement released Monday, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said the timetable and regulations were issued after Saudi Arabia published its official Hajj calendar. The measures are designed to give service providers enough time to prepare for Somali pilgrims.

The ministry directed all Somalis planning to perform Hajj in 2027 to begin registration immediately with companies licensed to provide Hajj services.

“All citizens who wish to perform the Hajj pilgrimage are required to register immediately and submit their passports together with an advance payment of $2,000 to Hajj service companies authorized by the ministry,” the statement said.

Licensed companies must offer a full package of services, including transportation, accommodation, meals and medical care. They are also required to sign formal agreements with pilgrims that clearly define the rights and obligations of both sides.

According to ministry officials, the entire registration process will be handled through an electronic system. Authorized providers must upload pilgrims’ details to the digital platform to support the processing and coordination of Hajj arrangements.

The ministry urged the public to avoid individuals and companies lacking official approval, stressing that only licensed providers may organize Hajj services for Somali citizens.

It said the final price of Hajj packages for the 1448 AH/2027 season would be announced once the current assessment of service costs has been completed.

Thousands of Somalis travel to Saudi Arabia each year for Hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars. Somali authorities work with Saudi officials and licensed travel companies to coordinate transport, lodging and other logistical needs during the annual pilgrimage.