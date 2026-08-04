Drone Strike on Moscow Region Kills Five and Injures 10

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Five people were killed and 10 wounded when a drone strike hit an industrial area outside Moscow, according to the regional governor, as Russia and Ukraine exchanged another wave of attacks.

Ukraine has carried out long-range strikes against infrastructure inside Russia and has intensified attacks in recent weeks on warehouses operated by Wildberries, the country’s largest e-commerce company.

The overnight strikes come amid a punishing cycle of escalation. Ukraine frequently launches hundreds of drones into Russia, saying the attacks are retaliation for Moscow’s repeated use of hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles against Ukrainian towns and cities.

The previous day, Russian officials said seven people, including three children, had been ⁠killed and 40 injured at the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik in what Moscow described as a deliberate Ukrainian drone attack on civilians.

Russia says drone strike on Black Sea resort killed seven, including children

Ukraine did not immediately comment. Both countries deny intentionally targeting civilians in the war launched by Moscow in 2022.

Describing the latest attacks, Moscow regional governor Andrey Vorobyov said early this morning that a drone strike triggered several fires in the Novoselki industrial zone outside the capital.

“According to preliminary information, five people were killed,” he said in a Telegram post, adding that 10 others had been wounded.

In northwestern Russia, drones damaged a warehouse near Krasny Bor and injured one person, Leningrad regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said.

Wildberries said the attack caused a fire at its logistics facility in Krasny Bor.

A second Wildberries warehouse was hit in the rural area of Emmaus, about 180km northwest of Moscow, regional governor Vitaly Korolyov said.

Meanwhile, Russian strikes in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, killed two children and an elderly woman, the head of the regional military administration said.

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“Two children and an elderly woman were killed in Russian (guided aerial bomb) strikes on Sumy tonight,” Oleg Grygorov said on Telegram.

“The girls were 5 and 10 years old. The children’s bodies were recovered from under the rubble of their house.”

Six guided aerial bombs struck civilian infrastructure across the city, damaging residential and non-residential buildings, Mr Grygorov said.

A separate Russian attack on the southern port city of Mykolaiv killed an 89-year-old woman, according to Georgy Reshetilov, head of the region’s military administration.

Russia began its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022 and has repeatedly struck the country, including from positions on the Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine’s front lines changed little in July, with its forces largely halting Russia’s momentum, according to AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War.