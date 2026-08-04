Towfiiq Party Rejects Any Changes to Galmudug Election Results

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Monday August 3, 2026

Dhusamareb (AX) — Towfiiq political party leader Sheikh Mohamed Shakir Ali Hassan has warned that his party will reject any effort to change the results of Galmudug’s landmark one-person, one-vote elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Sheikh Shakir said political organizations had participated in the poll expecting a free and fair process. But he alleged that several irregularities had weakened confidence in the election and urged authorities to release the results openly and in line with the law.

“We will not accept or recognize any changes, omissions or additions to the results,” Sheikh Shakir said. “We will only recognize the correct results that are in accordance with the law.”

He said Towfiiq and other political groups had stationed trained representatives at every polling center to observe the voting and document the official count at each location.

“Our representatives have the results from every polling station,” he said, adding that the party was awaiting the Galmudug electoral commission’s announcement of the final tally.

Sheikh Shakir further accused security forces of interfering with the election, claiming that several party agents were arrested, threatened or blocked from performing their duties on polling day.

He demanded an investigation into the reported incidents and called on the authorities to hold accountable anyone found to have violated the rights of election observers.

The Towfiiq leader also appealed to the Galmudug Electoral Commission to publish the final results accurately and transparently. He cautioned that any changes to the tally could damage public trust in the region’s first direct elections.

The vote took place across 11 districts in the Galguduud and Mudug regions and represented Galmudug’s first one-person, one-vote election since the federal member state was formed. More than 200,000 registered voters cast ballots to choose local council representatives and members of the state parliament. Galmudug became the second federal member state, after Southwest State, to conduct direct elections as Somalia continues its democratic transition.