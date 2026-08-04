Roadside Bomb Kills at Least Eight Puntland State Soldiers in Bari Region

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Monday August 3, 2026

Bosaso (AX) — A roadside bomb killed at least eight Puntland State security personnel and wounded several others in Somalia’s Bari region on Sunday, according to local reports.

By Sunday evening, Puntland State authorities had not released an official statement confirming the reported death toll or explaining how the attack unfolded.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Militants from the Islamic State affiliate in Somalia and al-Shabab have, however, repeatedly deployed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) against security forces in Puntland State.

The blast occurred as Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni held talks in Bosaso with senior officials from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) on security cooperation and continuing counterterrorism operations in northeastern Somalia.

It also came days after Puntland State moved some security personnel away from front-line positions to take part in events commemorating the 28th anniversary of the Puntland State administration’s establishment.

Puntland State forces have maintained sustained operations against Islamic State militants in the Bari mountains while also working to block al-Shabab from extending its foothold in the region.