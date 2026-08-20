Somali Ulema Council Urges Probe Into Mogadishu Land Disputes and Demolitions

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At a press conference on Thursday, the council said it had received numerous grievances from residents who claimed to hold valid ownership documents, yet had seen their property…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Union of Somali Ulema Councils has urged the federal government to stop any measures that infringe on citizens’ property rights, as complaints mount over…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Union of Somali Ulema Councils has urged the federal government to stop any measures that infringe on citizens’ property rights, as complaints mount over…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Union of Somali Ulema Councils has urged the federal government to stop any measures that infringe on citizens’ property rights, as complaints mount over land disputes, demolitions and forced evictions in parts of Mogadishu.

At a press conference on Thursday, the council said it had received numerous grievances from residents who claimed to hold valid ownership documents, yet had seen their property contested, taken or subjected to charges without an evident legal basis.

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The religious scholars said property must not be seized by force, administrative decree or intimidation unless the action is subject to a fair, independent legal and judicial process.

“Property should not be taken away from citizens without justice and a proper legal process,” the council said.

The scholars appealed to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, the Banadir Regional Administration and other responsible institutions to conduct independent investigations, safeguard property rights and prosecute anyone found guilty of abusing power, theft or corruption.

They further called on the judiciary to resolve land disputes independently and impartially.

The council cautioned businesspeople, notaries and property brokers against taking part in transactions involving land obtained through what it characterized as oppression and injustice.

The Union of Somali Ulema Councils said it may take additional steps if the complaints are not addressed without delay.

The statement comes as government-led demolitions and forced evictions continue to generate controversy across several areas of Mogadishu.

The operations have displaced hundreds of families and sparked protests as well as political opposition. Residents and government critics have accused officials of mishandling public land and enabling land grabs connected to private commercial interests.

Authorities, meanwhile, maintain that the demolitions are intended to recover public land, remove obstructions from roads and advance urban redevelopment projects.

Tensions have risen after recent demolitions and evictions in the Wabari and Hamar Jajab districts. Opposition figures and former presidents have accused government forces of firing live ammunition at civilians protesting the destruction of homes and businesses.

The government is facing mounting demands to explain the legal grounds for the demolitions and to ensure that property disputes are settled in court rather than through forced evictions.