 Skip to content
Thursday, August 20, 2026 6 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Isha 19:15
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: Somali Ulema Council Urges Probe Into Mogadishu Land Disputes and Demolitions
Breaking News
Somali Ulema Council Urges Probe Into Mogadishu Land Disputes and DemolitionsIsrael army admits firing on car linked to death of five-year-old Hind RajabSomali pirates demand $3 million for release of 10 hostagesFour Suspected Somali Pirates Buried After Reported Turkish Drone StrikeTürkiye’s State-Building Partnership in Somalia Extends Beyond AssistanceKenya Tourist Helicopter Crash Kills Ecuador’s Intelligence Chief and Six OthersSomali Ulema Council Urges Probe Into Mogadishu Land Disputes and DemolitionsIsrael army admits firing on car linked to death of five-year-old Hind RajabSomali pirates demand $3 million for release of 10 hostagesFour Suspected Somali Pirates Buried After Reported Turkish Drone StrikeTürkiye’s State-Building Partnership in Somalia Extends Beyond AssistanceKenya Tourist Helicopter Crash Kills Ecuador’s Intelligence Chief and Six Others
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Somali Ulema Council Urges Probe Into Mogadishu Land Disputes and Demolitions

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 20, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 6 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somali Ulema Council calls for probe into Mogadishu land disputes and demolitions

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Union of Somali Ulema Councils has urged the federal government to stop any measures that infringe on citizens’ property rights, as complaints mount over land disputes, demolitions and forced evictions in parts of Mogadishu.

At a press conference on Thursday, the council said it had received numerous grievances from residents who claimed to hold valid ownership documents, yet had seen their property contested, taken or subjected to charges without an evident legal basis.

- Advertisement -

The religious scholars said property must not be seized by force, administrative decree or intimidation unless the action is subject to a fair, independent legal and judicial process.

“Property should not be taken away from citizens without justice and a proper legal process,” the council said.

The scholars appealed to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, the Banadir Regional Administration and other responsible institutions to conduct independent investigations, safeguard property rights and prosecute anyone found guilty of abusing power, theft or corruption.

They further called on the judiciary to resolve land disputes independently and impartially.

The council cautioned businesspeople, notaries and property brokers against taking part in transactions involving land obtained through what it characterized as oppression and injustice.

The Union of Somali Ulema Councils said it may take additional steps if the complaints are not addressed without delay.

The statement comes as government-led demolitions and forced evictions continue to generate controversy across several areas of Mogadishu.

The operations have displaced hundreds of families and sparked protests as well as political opposition. Residents and government critics have accused officials of mishandling public land and enabling land grabs connected to private commercial interests.

Authorities, meanwhile, maintain that the demolitions are intended to recover public land, remove obstructions from roads and advance urban redevelopment projects.

Tensions have risen after recent demolitions and evictions in the Wabari and Hamar Jajab districts. Opposition figures and former presidents have accused government forces of firing live ammunition at civilians protesting the destruction of homes and businesses.

The government is facing mounting demands to explain the legal grounds for the demolitions and to ensure that property disputes are settled in court rather than through forced evictions.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,352 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.