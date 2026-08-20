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The victims included a Telemundo executive and the director of Ecuador’s national intelligence service. The helicopter crashed at 9.13 am while traveling from Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso…

Five Americans among seven killed in helicopter crash during Kenya safari Five Americans were among seven people killed Wednesday when a safari helicopter went down in a remote…

Five Americans among seven killed in helicopter crash during Kenya safari Five Americans were among seven people killed Wednesday when a safari helicopter went down in a remote…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Five Americans among seven killed in helicopter crash during Kenya safari

Five Americans were among seven people killed Wednesday when a safari helicopter went down in a remote area of northern Kenya, authorities said.

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The victims included a Telemundo executive and the director of Ecuador’s national intelligence service. The helicopter crashed at 9.13 am while traveling from Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, which said an investigation had begun. Six passengers and a pilot were aboard the aircraft.

David Nkoroi, the Samburu police commander, told reporters late Wednesday that nobody on board survived.

The US State Department confirmed that five of the dead were American citizens. “The US embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance,” the department said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss.”

Authorities had not released the victims’ names, but a Miami, Florida, television station reported that José Suárez, 55, was among those killed. Suárez was president and general manager of several Telemundo stations in Florida.

“We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that José was killed in a helicopter accident in Kenya,” the NBC affiliate in Miami quoted NBCUniversal and Telemundo leadership as saying in a joint statement.

Local media reported that the helicopter crashed in rugged terrain at the foothills of Mount Ololokwe, a popular tourist destination. The aircraft was owned by Lady Lori Helicopters and was transporting guests for the travel company +Beyond.

Lady Lori Helicopters said the aircraft was conducting a charter flight when it crashed.

Tropic Air Kenya, a local safari operator, said it sent two helicopters to support search-and-rescue efforts.

The aviation authority identified the aircraft as a Eurocopter EC130 B4.

Ecuador later confirmed that Michele Sensi-Contugi, director of the country’s national intelligence center, was killed in the crash.

“In this moment of deep sorrow, the government extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and close associates,” the presidency said in a statement posted on X.

Sensi-Contugi had been visiting Kenya as a tourist with his wife, Stephany Hollihan Vasconez, who also died. She held both US and Ecuadorian citizenship. The couple are survived by their two children.

Helicopter crashes have occurred with increasing regularity in Kenya, where a thriving tourism sector relies on domestic carriers to take visitors to remote destinations such as Mount Ololokwe.

In February, a legislator was among six people killed when a helicopter crashed in a hilly region of western Kenya.