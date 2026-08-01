Somali President Says Efforts Underway to Curb Israeli Influence in North Western State of Somalia

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Somali president vows to block Israeli foothold in North Western State of Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Aug. 1 – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said his administration was pursuing diplomatic and other measures to stop Israel from building a permanent presence or expanding its influence in North Western State of Somalia.

Addressing parliament, Mohamud also sought to reassure lawmakers about Somalia’s security outlook as African Union forces prepare to withdraw and international military assistance declines. He said the country had the national capacity and military strength needed to confront its security challenges.

His comments come as concerns grow across the region over security arrangements in the Horn of Africa, a strategically important area bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Analysts, however, have compared Mohamud’s assurances with remarks by former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani before his government fell in August 2021.

Ghani similarly maintained that Afghan forces could defend the country, even as the withdrawal of U.S.-led international troops and a steep reduction in foreign military support preceded the Taliban’s takeover.

Somalia still depends on international assistance, including backing for African Union peace operations, as it fights the Al-Shabaab militant group and continues efforts to build stronger national security institutions.

AXADLETM