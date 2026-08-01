Somali President Opens Parliament’s Eighth Session, Pledges Security and Democratic Reforms

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Saturday August 1, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud opened the eighth session of the Federal Parliament on Saturday, calling on lawmakers to advance legislation, reinforce state institutions and help steer the country through its security and democratic transition.

The session began with a joint meeting of the House of the People and the Upper House at Villa Hargeisa. Parliament’s return from recess also sets the stage for the election of a new Speaker of the House of the People.

Addressing the lawmakers, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commended both chambers for helping strengthen governance, scrutinize government institutions and approve laws intended to support Somalia’s state-building agenda.

“You have played an important role in building the country, strengthening the accountability of government institutions, developing laws that serve the national interest and representing the Somali people,” the president told Parliament.

In his address, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud outlined his administration’s main priorities, pointing to progress in military operations against al-Shabab while renewing pledges to improve security, expand economic development and reinforce public institutions.

He said Somali security forces, working alongside local communities, were continuing to make gains against the militant group as the government moves to extend state authority throughout the country.

The president again backed the introduction of one-person, one-vote elections, saying direct voting would widen political participation, deepen democratic governance and allow citizens to choose their leaders directly.

The eighth parliamentary session convenes at a crucial point for Somalia’s legislature after former House Speaker Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Aden Madobe) resigned following his election as president of Southwest State.

Lawmakers are expected to choose a new Speaker of the House of the People during the session. The outcome will determine Parliament’s leadership as it takes up major legislation involving constitutional reforms, elections, security and governance.

The session begins as Somalia confronts growing political and security pressures, including attempts to complete the national electoral framework, maintain military operations against al-Shabab and address uncertainty surrounding the future of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).