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EUCOM Chief Warns U.S. Lacks Naval Assets to Sustain Israel Defense

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 1, 2026 2 min read
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EUCOM Chief Warns U.S. Lacks Naval Assets to Sustain Israel Defense
EUCOM Chief Warns U.S. Lacks Naval Assets to Sustain Israel Defense

EUCOM commander says U.S. naval capacity is strained by Israel defense mission  

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. commander has privately cautioned the Pentagon that the military may not have enough naval firepower to keep defending Israel from Iranian ballistic missile attacks at the current pace, The Washington Post reported.

General Alexus Grynkewich, the head of U.S. European Command (EUCOM), said in the communication that he could soon have to give priority to defending the U.S. homeland unless the Navy provides at least one more guided-missile destroyer for the operation.

The warning underscores the pressure Iran’s conflict with Israel is placing on American military capacity, as near-daily missions continue to tax the Navy’s destroyer fleet, according to the newspaper.

Earlier reporting by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Reuters has pointed to similar unease inside the U.S. government, including concerns about shrinking supplies of Patriot interceptor missiles and other air-defense weapons used to shield American troops and allies.

The Pentagon did not comment on the reported message. Officials cited by The Washington Post, however, said the communication fits a routine military practice: alerting senior leaders when mission demands begin to outstrip the resources available.

The concerns have surfaced as the United States keeps backing Israel’s missile defenses while also sustaining military obligations across several regions, sharpening scrutiny of whether its current force posture can be maintained.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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