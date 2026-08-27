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Hirshabelle Teachers Training Institute Director Abducted in Beledweyne

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 27, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 47 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Hirshabelle teachers training institute director abducted in Beledweyne town 

An armed group abducted Hassan Ali Gorod Shale, director of the Hirshabelle State Teachers Training Institute in Beledweyne, as he traveled to work Thursday morning, the Hirshabelle Ministry of Education said.

The ministry said the kidnapping took place in Beledweyne at around 8:30 a.m.

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“It is deeply regrettable that a teacher who dedicated his life to teaching and developing the community was kidnapped in the town where he had been teaching for a long time,” the ministry said in a statement.

Hirshabelle Education Minister Said Hagar Camalow condemned the abduction in a social media post, calling it unacceptable and a violation of Islamic values, statehood and humanity.

“I say that the director teacher who has served the community so much should be freed,” the minister said.

The Ministry of Education said it stands with Hassan, his family, the education community and everyone affected by the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

Hassan has spent more than 25 years in education, teaching, training and supporting generations of students and teachers in the Beledweyne community.

 

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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