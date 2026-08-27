Uganda Military Chief Muhoozi Says He Will Run for President in 2031

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Kainerugaba, 52, announced his plans in a series of posts on X on Tuesday, saying he intended to pursue “the highest office” and forecasting a sweeping victory with…

Uganda’s military chief Muhoozi declares 2031 presidential bid KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda’s military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has declared that he will seek the presidency in 2031, thrusting the…

Uganda’s military chief Muhoozi declares 2031 presidential bid KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda’s military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has declared that he will seek the presidency in 2031, thrusting the…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Uganda’s military chief Muhoozi declares 2031 presidential bid

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda’s military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has declared that he will seek the presidency in 2031, thrusting the son of longtime leader Yoweri Museveni back into the centre of the country’s unresolved succession question.

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Kainerugaba, 52, announced his plans in a series of posts on X on Tuesday, saying he intended to pursue “the highest office” and forecasting a sweeping victory with his father’s backing.

“With my great father, Mzee’s, support I will get 90% in the elections in 2031,” he wrote, using the honorific “Mzee” for Museveni.

For years, Kainerugaba has been viewed as a potential successor to Museveni, who has governed Uganda since 1986. He is also the head of the Patriotic League of Uganda, a political pressure group.

He had previously announced plans to contest the January 2026 presidential election, but later withdrew, clearing the way for his father to pursue another term. Museveni won re-election to a seventh term in January.

Kainerugaba is known for outspoken and, at times, inflammatory social media statements, including previous threats directed at opposition leader Bobi Wine.

He was also a prominent figure in the campaign for his father’s latest election victory. Reuters reported that the period included a crackdown on opposition supporters and an internet shutdown during the vote.

Museveni, 81, has not said whether he will seek another term after his current mandate expires. Government spokesman Alan Kasujja told Reuters that Museveni and his ruling National Resistance Movement would decide “when the time comes”.

Pressure on Uganda’s opposition remains intense. Bobi Wine left the country for the United States earlier this year, citing fears for his safety, while veteran opposition politician Kizza Besigye has been detained since 2024 and faces treason charges.

Critics have accused Museveni’s government of human rights violations, including torture, abductions and arbitrary detention. The government has rejected the allegations.

AXADLETM