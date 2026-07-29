Regional Leaders Meet in Uganda to Discuss Future of AU Mission in Somalia

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Regional Leaders Convene in Uganda to Weigh Future of AU Somalia Mission

KAMPALA, Uganda – Uganda launched a high-level three-day emergency summit on Wednesday, drawing together nations that provide troops to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) as regional leaders confront critical decisions over the mission’s future and Somalia’s path toward taking full control of its security.

The talks opened with a meeting of chiefs of defence forces from troop-contributing countries. Defence ministers are due to hold discussions on Thursday before presidents and heads of government convene for a leaders’ summit on Friday.

Senior officials and leaders from Somalia, Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Egypt are taking part in the gathering. Delegations from the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) are also present.

The summit is unfolding as Somali government troops, supported by AUSSOM forces and international partners, press on with operations against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, while Somali authorities pursue a phased handover of security duties to national forces.

Uganda’s Ministry of Defence said the agenda covers an assessment of stabilization gains in Somalia, a review of the country’s security transition plan, and discussions on how to maintain backing for AUSSOM. The meeting is taking place under the theme, “Sustaining Somalia’s Stabilization Process.”

The African Union delegation is headed by Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the AU Commission, who is joined by AUSSOM chief El Hadji Ibrahima Diene. The United Nations is represented by senior peacekeeping officials and members of the UN mission in Somalia.

Uganda, in a statement, renewed its pledge to help advance peace and stability in Somalia and across the wider Horn of Africa, working alongside the African Union, the United Nations, IGAD and other international partners.

At the center of the Kampala discussions is the future of AUSSOM, whose current mandate runs until Dec. 31, 2026. Leaders are expected to examine funding for the mission, troop capacity and a practical roadmap that would allow Somali security forces to take complete responsibility for the country’s national security.

Somali officials say national forces have retaken several strategic areas over the past year and reintroduced basic public services in some places that had previously been controlled by Al-Shabaab.

The meeting is also taking place against the backdrop of Turkey’s expanding diplomatic and security role in Somalia. Earlier this month, Ankara hosted negotiations between Somalia’s federal government and opposition politicians in an effort to reduce political tensions and support the country’s state-building process.

Outcomes from the Kampala summit are expected to be forwarded to the African Union Peace and Security Council and the UN Security Council, where they will help guide the next stage of the AU’s security role in Somalia after the current AUSSOM mandate comes to an end.

AXADLETM