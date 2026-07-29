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President Mohamud tours Mogadishu port, urges faster modernization

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 29, 2026 2 min read
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President Mohamud tours Mogadishu port, calls for faster modernization
President Mohamud Tours Mogadishu Port, Urges Faster Modernization

Wednesday July 29, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud toured the Port of Mogadishu on Wednesday, assessing infrastructure improvements and modernization plans for one of Somalia’s most vital economic gateways.

The president inspected fuel storage facilities, warehouses and the newly built port administration headquarters. Officials briefed him on efforts to restore critical infrastructure and strengthen services for businesses and the wider public.

After the tour, Hassan Sheikh held talks with the Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport and the port’s general manager. They provided updates on current development projects and proposals for the New Port of Mogadishu, which is intended to increase the capital’s port capacity and handle rising trade volumes as Somalia’s economy grows.

The president said developing the port was crucial to Somalia’s economic future, arguing that stronger maritime infrastructure would increase trade, generate jobs and deepen the country’s links with international markets.

He called on the ministry and the Mogadishu Port Authority to move faster in modernizing port operations and raising efficiency.

The inspection took place one day after Finance Minister Bihi Imaan Egeh warned that falling external financial inflows were placing Somalia’s economy under mounting pressure.

Speaking in Mogadishu on Tuesday, Egeh said the country was no longer receiving between $450 million and $600 million that had previously flowed into the economy, describing the loss as a major challenge.

“The $450 million to $600 million that used to enter the country is disappearing,” Egeh said. “So the situation is really not easy, and it is important that we strengthen the private sector, which is the backbone of economic development.”

Concerns over diminishing international financial support have added to Somalia’s economic uncertainty. In response, the government is placing greater emphasis on domestic revenue, private-sector expansion and strategic infrastructure investment to support sustainable long-term growth.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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