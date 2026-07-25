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Northeastern Interior Ministry urges calm after clan fighting resumes in Badhan district

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 25, 2026 1 min read
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Northeastern Interior Ministry urges calm after renewed clan fighting in Badhan district
Northeastern Interior Ministry urges calm after clan fighting resumes in Badhan district

Saturday July 25, 2026

Badhan (AX) — Fresh inter-clan clashes erupted Saturday morning in the Dawaco area of Badhan district in the Sanaag region, local reports said.

Gunfire continued for nearly three hours, according to reports from the area, leaving tensions high.

Officials have not yet confirmed casualties from the latest violence, though initial reports suggest people were killed and wounded.

The renewed fighting comes after fierce clashes between the same two clans in the Lasimo area in May that killed more than 20 people.

The Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Northeastern Government called for an immediate halt to the violence.

“We urge the parties involved in the conflict to unconditionally cease fighting and maintain peace, harmony and the safety of civilians,” the statement said.

The ministry urged both parties to show restraint and refrain from steps that could further inflame the conflict.

It also appealed to elders, intellectuals, religious scholars, young people, women and other community members to join urgent efforts to stop the fighting.

The ministry said community leaders must spearhead peace and reconciliation initiatives to avert further bloodshed.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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