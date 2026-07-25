Five Officers Injured After Police Boat Hits London’s Westminster Bridge

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A River Thames patrol became an emergency of its own yesterday when a Metropolitan Police boat hit Westminster Bridge, injuring five London officers and throwing three of them into the water.

The collision happened at about 3:40pm beside Britain’s parliament building, prompting nearby boats to pull the officers from the river after they were thrown overboard.

In a statement, the force said that “a boat from the Met’s Marine Policing Unit struck Westminster Bridge while responding to a report of a person in the water”.

The Met, the UK’s biggest police service, said all five injured officers were given first aid before being taken to hospital. One officer has since been discharged.

Police officers cordon off Westminster Bridge

A Metropolitan police boat is seen moored near the scene

“The four officers who remain in hospital have serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Met official Nick John.

He praised the people aboard nearby vessels who rushed to help, and thanked emergency crews for their response.

“The quick-thinking and professionalism of all those involved undoubtedly prevented any further injuries,” Mr John said. No members of the public were hurt, he added.

The Marine Policing Unit patrols 75 kilometres of the River Thames.