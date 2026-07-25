Trump Halts Additional U.S. Strikes on Iran as Diplomacy Advances

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Trump Pauses U.S. Strikes on Iran as Oman Pushes Diplomatic Track

WASHINGTON, July 25 — U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the military to stand down from planned strikes on Iran on Friday, stopping a 13-night run of U.S. attacks, Axios reported, citing two people familiar with the decision.

The pause came as Oman pressed ahead with efforts to mediate with Tehran on a possible deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the vital maritime corridor whose disruption during the conflict has rattled global shipping, the report said.

Even with the halt in strikes, U.S. forces remain positioned to restart or expand operations quickly if conditions shift, according to the report.

Axios reported that Trump sees diplomacy for now as the “smarter strategy,” pointing to a possible turn toward negotiations while keeping military options firmly on the table.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately issue public comments on the report. Iran has not formally responded.

AXADLETM