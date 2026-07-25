Berbera mayor and deputy step down ahead of local council elections

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Saturday July 25, 2026

Berbera (AX) — A 14-year chapter in Berbera’s leadership closed Saturday as Mayor Abdishakur Mohamud Hassan Ciddin formally resigned from office. Deputy Mayor Nur Adde also stepped down.

The departures followed the North Western State of Somalia government’s approval of an extraordinary session sought by Berbera local council members to choose a new mayor and deputy mayor.

Mohamed Ibrahim Dable, leader of the council’s majority bloc, is reportedly the leading contender for mayor, while Yacquub is expected to seek the deputy mayor’s post.

Addressing the resignation ceremony, Ciddin highlighted what he described as significant gains under his administration, especially in municipal services, road development and projects to improve Berbera’s appearance.

“The final decision on who will lead the city now rests with the local council,” he said.

Ciddin and Adde expressed gratitude to Berbera residents and local council members, saying they took pride in their years of service to the community.

Ciddin had led Berbera since 2012, when voters elected him to the local council.

Over his years in office, he became closely identified with initiatives to beautify the city, construct and rehabilitate roads, and bring public services up to date.

His record also drew criticism, however, particularly over electricity. Critics said his administration had not provided the city with power that was both reliable and affordable.

Berbera’s local council is expected to convene in the coming days to elect the next leaders of the city administration.