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Saturday, July 25, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: India’s ‘Cockroach’ Party Ends Protest After Minister Resigns
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India’s ‘Cockroach’ Party Ends Protest After Minister Resigns

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed July 25, 2026 2 min read
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India's 'cockroach' party ending protest after minister resigns

India’s self-styled “cockroach” party called off its youth-driven demonstrations in New Delhi after the government “accepted” every demand put forward by the movement, a spokesperson said.

“All our demands have been accepted, so we request the protesters to withdraw immediately and return home peacefully,” said Ashutosh Ranka, spokesperson for the social-media powered Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), after talks with government ministers.

The announcement followed Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement this morning that he had resigned, delivering a significant win to protesters who had insisted he step down and accept responsibility for examination paper leaks.

Pradhan disclosed his resignation on X earlier today, even as police used tear gas to disperse young demonstrators in New Delhi.

“I deeply respect the aspirations, feelings, and legitimate expectations of the ⁠country’s youth.”

As word spread, cheers broke out among thousands of CJP supporters ‌who had gathered in central Delhi and in other locations.

Federal authorities had moved to contain the unrest by restricting internet access and closing 18 metro stations in an effort to curb the protest in the capital.

Public anger had surged ⁠since Monday, when police injured many students during baton charges ⁠and fired tear gas to stop crowds of protesters advancing toward parliament.

The demonstrations, driven largely by young people and ignited by frustration over leaked question papers for high-stakes entrance exams, have exposed deeper resentment over scarce jobs, corruption and demands for government accountability.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Senior Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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