North Western State of Somalia Condemns Somali Prime Minister’s Visit to Las Anod

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Monday August 3, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia has sharply criticized Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s visit to Las Anod, saying his presence in the disputed city violates its claimed territorial sovereignty and risks deepening political and security tensions.

In a statement issued Sunday, North Western State of Somalia’s government said the visit could undermine efforts to advance peace and stability, accusing the Federal Government of Somalia of taking steps likely to inflame the situation.

“Such visits do not contribute to peace but instead exacerbate the existing tensions in the region,” the statement said.

North Western State of Somalia urged the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations and other international partners to discourage what it called provocative actions. It also called on Mogadishu to avoid measures that could push the dispute toward further escalation.

While reaffirming its stated commitment to peace, stability and coexistence, North Western State of Somalia warned that it would take what it described as necessary steps to protect its security and territorial claims.

The statement followed the prime minister’s arrival in Las Anod, where he was scheduled to join events marking the first anniversary of the Northeastern administration and launch a series of federal development and public service initiatives.

Northeastern leaders, traditional elders and community representatives welcomed Barre at Las Anod airport. He later met with regional officials as part of his visit.

The prime minister is also expected to attend the anniversary celebrations and supervise the introduction of projects designed to expand federal government services across the region.

Northeastern state is recognized by Somalia’s Federal Government as a federal member administration and has deepened its relationship with Mogadishu since its formation. North Western State of Somalia, meanwhile, continues to claim the Sool region, including Las Anod, as part of its territory, although it lost control of the city after months of fighting in 2023.

The contest over Las Anod remains among the Horn of Africa’s most sensitive political and territorial disputes, with Mogadishu and Hargeisa maintaining rival claims over the region.