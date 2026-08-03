AFRICOM Says Al-Shabaab Funnels Part of Its Revenue to Al-Qaeda Network

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AFRICOM Warns Al-Shabaab Sends Revenue to Wider Al-Qaeda Network

NAIROBI, Aug. 3 — Al-Shabaab remains among Al-Qaeda’s most active and financially powerful affiliates, and some of the Somali militant group’s income is being transferred to the wider extremist network, the head of U.S. Africa Command said.

General Dagvin Anderson told Kenya’s Citizen TV that cooperation among Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti and other East African nations was central to confronting the Islamist insurgency. He pointed to Al-Shabaab’s longstanding relationship with Al-Qaeda as a key regional concern.

“Al-Shabaab is one of Al-Qaeda’s most active and best-funded affiliates, and we are concerned that a portion of the revenue it generates flows back to the wider Al-Qaeda network,” Anderson said.

He identified Kenya as an important U.S. security partner, citing its shared border with Somalia and its prominent role in regional counterterrorism operations. The country has also faced repeated attacks by Al-Shabaab.

Anderson called Kenya the “gateway to East Africa” and commended the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for their military capabilities and contribution to regional security.

Although Al-Shabaab continues to pose a serious threat, Anderson said the campaign against the group was producing results when asked whether it was succeeding.

“Are we disrupting terrorist attacks? Yes. Are we making progress? Yes,” he said.

He cautioned, however, that lasting success would depend on Somalia taking the lead in confronting the militants.

“No matter how many international partners try to help, in the end Somalia must lead this fight and address the terrorist threat,” Anderson said.

International backing will remain necessary to maintain pressure on Al-Shabaab, he added, but Somalia’s ability to develop effective security forces and institutions will ultimately determine whether it can confront the group without outside assistance.

AXADLETM