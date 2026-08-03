Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Strikes Egypt

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An earthquake struck off Egypt’s coast, with the United States Geological Survey recording its magnitude at 5.0 and placing the epicentre about 36 kilometres northeast of the port city of Suez. The German Research Centre for Geosciences estimated the quake at magnitude 5.4 and measured its depth at 10 kilometres.

No casualties or damage were reported immediately. Authorities advised residents to stay away from buildings displaying signs of structural damage.

Strong, destructive earthquakes are uncommon in Egypt. The deadliest quake in the country’s modern history occurred in October 1992, when a magnitude 5.8 tremor hit Cairo, killing more than 500 people and displacing thousands.