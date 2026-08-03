Somalia and China Discuss Defense Cooperation and AUSSOM’s Future

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Monday August 3, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Defense Minister Ahmed Moallin Fiqi held talks Sunday with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu in Mogadishu, focusing on counterterrorism operations, the future of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and expanded defense cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions at the Ministry of Defense came as Somali forces continue their campaign against al-Shabab. Officials also examined ways to strengthen bilateral security relations and build the operational capacity of Somalia’s national security forces.

Fiqi thanked Beijing for its sustained political and diplomatic support, with particular emphasis on China’s backing for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The government of Somalia appreciates China’s continued support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” Fiqi said during the meeting.

The officials considered additional areas for defense and security cooperation, including assistance aimed at developing the institutions and capabilities of Somalia’s armed forces.

The meeting took place amid growing debate over AUSSOM’s next phase, after countries supplying troops to the mission appealed to the United Nations Security Council to continue its support for the African Union operation.

At an extraordinary summit in Kampala last week, leaders of the AUSSOM troop-contributing countries called on the Security Council to preserve U.N. logistical and operational assistance for another 18 to 24 months. They cautioned that withdrawing support too soon could leave a security vacuum and erode Somalia’s progress in confronting al-Shabab.

According to the communiqué, the proposed extension would provide time to reinforce Somalia’s security institutions and enable a phased handover of security duties from AUSSOM to Somali forces.

China has remained one of Somalia’s principal diplomatic partners, backing state-building through infrastructure initiatives, humanitarian aid and political support at the United Nations. Beijing has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged stronger international cooperation to advance peace and stability across the Horn of Africa.