Puntland State says U.S. will expand Bosaso base under new security agreement

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Monday August 3, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Puntland State and the United States have reached a security agreement that will enable Washington to expand its military facility in Bosaso, strengthening joint efforts against terrorism and improving maritime security in the Horn of Africa.

The deal was signed Sunday in Bosaso during talks between Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni and a U.S. delegation headed by Maj. Gen. Claude K. Tudor Jr., commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA). Puntland State ministers, senior military commanders and government advisers also took part in the meeting.

A statement from the Puntland State presidency said the discussions centred on expanding security cooperation, particularly operations against extremist groups and the protection of vital maritime routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

“The Puntland State Government and the United States also signed an agreement to expand bilateral cooperation. The agreement allows the United States Government to expand its base in Bosaso to enhance counterterrorism operations and ensure maritime security,” the statement said.

Puntland State described the agreement as a sign of its continued commitment to international partnerships aimed at defeating terrorism and preserving security and stability across Puntland State, Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa.

Bosaso has emerged as a key staging point for counterterrorism efforts against the Islamic State group in northern Somalia. ISIS fighters operate from the rugged Cal Miskaad mountain range in the Bari region.

Washington has supported Puntland State’s campaign with substantial military assistance, including numerous airstrikes over the past two years, as well as intelligence, equipment and logistical backing.

Puntland State security forces, supported by the United States and other international partners, say they have retaken extensive territory from ISIS following months of fighting in the mountainous area.

The agreement was announced as Washington continues to expand its security cooperation with Somali authorities to confront both ISIS and al-Shabab and to help secure strategically important shipping lanes across the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.

The U.S. government has not publicly confirmed the agreement and has yet to release details on the planned expansion’s scope or timeline.