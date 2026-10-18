Netanyahu Says Iran Is Developing Missiles Capable of Reaching U.S. Territory

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In a series of interviews, Netanyahu said Iran was developing missiles with a range of about 8,000 kilometers (nearly 5,000 miles). He argued that extending that range by…

Netanyahu Warns Iran Is Pursuing Missiles That Could Eventually Reach the United States TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran is working toward intercontinental…

Netanyahu Warns Iran Is Pursuing Missiles That Could Eventually Reach the United States TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran is working toward intercontinental…

Netanyahu Warns Iran Is Pursuing Missiles That Could Eventually Reach the United States

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran is working toward intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States, asserting that Washington—not only Israel—is Tehran’s “real target.”

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In a series of interviews, Netanyahu said Iran was developing missiles with a range of about 8,000 kilometers (nearly 5,000 miles). He argued that extending that range by another 3,000 kilometers (about 1,865 miles) would bring major U.S. East Coast cities, including New York, Washington, Boston and Miami, within striking distance.

Netanyahu said Iran’s missile program and nuclear ambitions represent a challenge that goes beyond its conflict with Israel and could ultimately threaten the United States.

There is no independently verified evidence, however, that Iran currently has intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching U.S. territory. Tehran’s longest-range missiles are generally believed to travel about 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), enough to reach Israel, U.S. military bases in the region and parts of southeastern Europe.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dismissed Netanyahu’s claims as fabricated and imaginary. Tehran says its missile program serves national defense and regional deterrence rather than an effort to strike the United States.

Iran’s missile development and nuclear activities have remained at the center of tensions with Israel and Western governments. Israel has repeatedly warned that Tehran’s military advances could endanger regional and international security, while Iranian officials maintain that the country’s defense capabilities are designed to protect it.

Netanyahu has made comparable warnings about Iran’s ability to develop missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland for more than a decade. His latest remarks come as disputes continue over Tehran’s nuclear program, its missile development and the possibility that it could eventually obtain nuclear weapons.

Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons. Israel and Western governments, meanwhile, have voiced concern over Tehran’s nuclear activities and the potential military uses of its technology.

The question of Iran’s missile range remains contested. A key issue in evaluating Netanyahu’s warning is the gap between Tehran’s publicly known capabilities and the longer-range systems he described.

AXADLETM