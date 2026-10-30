Moyale Reminds Us Who We Are and What We Are Losing

A general view of the town of Moyale in Marsabit County, which is currently experiencing a vibrant commercial atmosphere. Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group For many years, I…

A general view of the town of Moyale in Marsabit County, which is currently experiencing a vibrant commercial atmosphere. Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

For many years, I have reflected on the fate of our people and the challenges that have hindered progress in the Horn of Africa. The clear reality I have learned is that we can never build a bright future as long as we view our neighbours as enemies. The events unfolding in Moyale are painful, and we should move beyond the anguish of war and ask ourselves how we reached this difficult point.

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As a Muslim, I cannot understand why we allow political interests, ethnic divisions and territorial disputes to turn into massacres in which we kill one another. Almighty God says in the Qur’an: “The believers are but brothers, so make peace between your brothers” (49:10). These words are not merely meant to be read; they are fundamental principles that we must live by, especially when conflict erupts among our communities.

I have never believed that borders drawn by foreign powers could erase our deep shared history or dictate our customs and coexistence. Before today’s borders and regional administrations existed, the peoples of the Horn of Africa traded with one another, moved their livestock wherever they wished, shared knowledge, were united by their faith and maintained close ties among their clans. Our history cannot be reduced to lines drawn on a map.

I often look back at the golden history of the Muslim world. There was a time when Muslim societies led the fields of knowledge, science, medicine, mathematics and commercial growth. Scholars from diverse peoples stood at the forefront of that broad advancement. Today, we should ask ourselves where the spirit of learning, justice and cooperation that led those societies to prosperity has gone. We cannot continue praising our history while repeating the mistakes of division and civil conflict.

Today, Abiy Ahmed is speaking continually about Ethiopia’s need for access to the sea. I understand that countries need trade and economic opportunities, but Somalia’s coastline belongs exclusively to Somalia. Any agreement must fully respect Somalia’s sovereignty. A country’s ambitions and aspirations must not come at the expense of oppressing or violating the rights of another people.

At the same time, look at the crisis currently unfolding in Moyale. People have been killed, many families have been displaced, and communities that had lived as good neighbours for a long time have been forced into fear and complete mistrust. Based on the reports I have been following, I believe that Oromia regional forces initiated the violence. The Oromia administration must provide genuine accountability for the actions of its forces, while Abiy Ahmed’s federal government must give a full explanation of what it has done to protect civilians.

I am deeply concerned about the overall political situation, but I also believe it is essential to be honest about what we know and what still requires investigation. If there is evidence linking the Moyale conflict to a broader political plan, it must be properly investigated. We must demand the truth rather than turn propaganda and rumours into another cause of conflict.

My criticism is directed specifically at the political decisions and individuals behind the violence, not at the Oromo community as a whole. Ordinary people on both sides have families to support, children to raise and a future they want to reach in peace. They should not bear the consequences of the failures or personal ambitions of political leaders.

In my view, this issue is about more than Moyale alone. It is rooted in our continued willingness to allow political divisions to destroy relationships built by generations. We cannot change history, but we can decide what lessons to learn from it.

I want to see a future in which our people are judged by their character and personality, not by their clan; where our noble religion teaches us to seek justice rather than revenge; and where borders never become an excuse to disparage or humiliate our neighbours.

Moyale needs lasting peace, the victims deserve justice, and those responsible for the suffering must be held accountable under the law. Somalia’s sovereignty must be respected, and every civilian must be given full protection.

We have inherited a rich history. The question before us is this: will we leave our children a future worthy of that legacy?

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Siraj Ahmed is a writer and community development specialist based in Minnesota. His writing focuses particularly on the Horn of Africa, regional cooperation, justice and the challenges facing communities across the region.

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