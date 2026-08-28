Ministry Intensifies Dengue Response in Garissa, Wajir as Cases Reach 1,678

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In a statement, the Ministry of Health called on residents to remove mosquito breeding sites, guard against bites during the day and seek medical attention quickly if symptoms…

Authorities have stepped up dengue control efforts in Garissa and Wajir counties after health officials recorded 1,678 cases across the two regions.

Authorities have stepped up dengue control efforts in Garissa and Wajir counties after health officials recorded 1,678 cases across the two regions. In a statement, the Ministry of…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Authorities have stepped up dengue control efforts in Garissa and Wajir counties after health officials recorded 1,678 cases across the two regions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health called on residents to remove mosquito breeding sites, guard against bites during the day and seek medical attention quickly if symptoms develop.

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As of 26 August 2026, Garissa had reported 1,583 cumulative dengue cases, while Wajir had recorded 95 laboratory-confirmed infections, taking the combined total to 1,678.

Five suspected dengue-related deaths have also been reported in Garissa County—four in Garissa Township and one in Hagadera.

Dadaab has recorded the largest share of cases in Garissa, with 1,276, followed by Garissa Township with 251 and Fafi with 56.

In Wajir, Wajir East accounts for 85 of the 95 confirmed infections, or 89.5 per cent. The other cases were reported in Eldas, Wajir West, Wajir North, Wajir South, Tarbaj and Khorof Harar.

Children and adolescents aged six months to 15 years make up 46 of Wajir’s confirmed cases, representing 48.4 per cent.

Measures being implemented

The Ministry of Health, together with county governments and partners, has activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre and maintained coordination meetings at county and sub-county levels.

Health facilities in affected areas have been placed on high alert. Suspected dengue samples are being sent to the national reference laboratory for confirmation.

The Ministry has also enhanced case management and Infection Prevention and Control measures in affected facilities. Authorities are prioritising the investigation and classification of severe cases and suspected deaths, while continuing to refer samples to the national reference laboratory.

Additional action includes risk communication and community engagement urging residents to clear mosquito breeding sites, avoid daytime bites and seek healthcare at the earliest sign of illness.

Dengue is mainly spread by infected Aedes mosquitoes, which typically bite during daylight hours and lay their eggs in small amounts of stagnant water.

The Ministry has urged households, institutions and communities to empty, scrub and tightly cover water-storage containers at least once a week. Residents should also discard bottles, tins, tyres and other objects that can hold water; clear blocked drains; use mosquito repellent, long clothing and window or door screens, particularly during the day; and protect children from bites.

The public has been advised to seek prompt medical care for fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle or joint pain, nausea, vomiting or a rash. Urgent attention is required in cases of severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding, breathing difficulty, extreme weakness, restlessness or rapid deterioration.

People should use paracetamol for fever only as directed by a health professional and avoid aspirin or ibuprofen, which may raise the risk of bleeding.

While no new cases have been reported in the latest county updates, the Ministry said sustained surveillance would continue until an interruption in transmission is confirmed.

It will continue working with county governments, health facilities, community health teams and partners to ensure clinical readiness, laboratory confirmation, mosquito control and timely public updates.