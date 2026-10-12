Migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti, killing 139 people

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The disaster ranks among the deadliest ever documented on the Eastern Route, the perilous migration corridor taken by people moving from the Horn of Africa toward Yemen and…

DJIBOUTI, (Axadle) — A night crossing toward Yemen turned catastrophic off Djibouti’s coast after an overloaded vessel carrying 305 migrants overturned, leaving at least 139 people dead and…

DJIBOUTI, (Axadle) — A night crossing toward Yemen turned catastrophic off Djibouti’s coast after an overloaded vessel carrying 305 migrants overturned, leaving at least 139 people dead and…

DJIBOUTI, (Axadle) — A night crossing toward Yemen turned catastrophic off Djibouti’s coast after an overloaded vessel carrying 305 migrants overturned, leaving at least 139 people dead and 84 still unaccounted for, the U.N. migration agency said.

The boat capsized overnight on Oct. 8-9 near Guehere, north of the port town of Obock. The International Organization for Migration said the confirmed death toll climbed from 109 after search teams recovered 30 additional bodies. Around 82 people survived, as Djiboutian authorities pressed on with search and recovery operations.

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The disaster ranks among the deadliest ever documented on the Eastern Route, the perilous migration corridor taken by people moving from the Horn of Africa toward Yemen and other parts of the Arabian Peninsula.

The African Union Commission said Sunday it was deeply saddened by the tragedy. Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf extended condolences to the families of the dead and urged stronger regional and international action to confront irregular migration, migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

The AU statement referred to 109 deaths, reflecting the earlier toll before the additional bodies were found.

“No one gets into a boat like that unless they believe there is no other safe way,” Pope said. “We cannot keep treating these deaths as normal. Safe and legal pathways save lives,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope, urging governments and donors to expand safe and legal migration options to avert further loss of life.

Djiboutian authorities continued the search and recovery effort amid mounting fears for the 84 people who remain missing.

The IOM said survivors were receiving emergency support at its Migrant Response Centre in Obock, including medical care, psychosocial assistance, food, shelter and protection services.

Yemen continues to serve as a major transit point for migrants from the Horn of Africa, many of whom risk dangerous sea journeys in search of jobs and improved living conditions. Packed boats and treacherous travel conditions regularly leave migrants exposed to drowning and other dangers along the route.

The African Union Commission said it remained committed to working with member states and international partners to safeguard migrants, especially children and other vulnerable people, and to help prevent similar tragedies.