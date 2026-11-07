Hawadle traditional leader urges Hiiraan security forces to gather in Beledweyne

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Beledweyne (AX) — The paramount chief of the Hawadle clan, Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan Ugaas Khalif, issued an urgent appeal on Saturday to security officers and forces from…

Beledweyne (AX) — The paramount chief of the Hawadle clan, Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan Ugaas Khalif, issued an urgent appeal on Saturday to security officers and forces from Hiiraan region, ordering them to gather in the regional capital, Beledweyne, as he warned that the area was facing a direct attack stemming from political and military tensions surrounding the leadership of Hirshabelle.

Speaking at a press conference held at his residence in Beledweyne, Ugaas Yusuf accused unidentified groups hiding behind clan identity of targeting the local community, and urged the region’s security forces to rise up in defense of their people.

“Individuals exploiting the clan name have launched a blatant invasion against the people of Hiiraan. You must stand up and defend your honor and existence. Security forces from the Hawadle clan must converge on Beledweyne and stand by me as their Ugaas,” the chief said.

The traditional leader also issued a strong message to members of the Somali National Army and other security agencies from Hiiraan, warning them against becoming part of a military campaign aimed at harming their community.

“You have seen with your own eyes what became of the national forces; today, there is no government to defend. I ask you to completely refuse to be used in conflict and war against the people of Hiiraan,” he said.

He called on his supporters and local forces to gather at his residence early Sunday morning, stressing that they should prepare for what he described as measures to defend the interests and people of Hiiraan.

The Ugaas’s appeal came amid reports that government troops had moved from the Hananbure area of Galgaduud region toward Beledweyne to reinforce forces loyal to the Hirshabelle administration.

These military movements follow heightened tensions in the El Jaale neighborhood, where Macawisley community forces have surrounded the residence of Hirshabelle’s newly appointed Vice President, Abdifatah Hassan Afrah.

Information about the exact number of troops deployed and the circumstances surrounding the move has not yet been independently verified.

Abdifatah Hassan Afrah arrived in Beledweyne on Thursday on an unannounced visit, accompanied by members of his office and heavily armed security personnel.

He said his visit was intended to open talks with traditional elders and politicians dissatisfied with the recent election held in Hirshabelle.

“I came here to sit down with my relatives and reach an understanding,” Afrah told the media. “I am ready to resolve any grievances held by the people of Hiiraan.”

The Vice President also dismissed reports suggesting that armed groups or political opponents could prevent him from arriving in Beledweyne.

“The armed men in Beledweyne are my people; we have ties between us,” he said. “No one can stop me, because this is Beledweyne, the city where I was born.”

The tensions stem from a political dispute arising from the election held recently in Jowhar on Oct. 24, when Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlawe was re-elected as president, while Afrah was elected vice president.

Some traditional leaders, politicians and community figures from Hiiraan region rejected the process, arguing that it was not based on genuine consultation or an inclusive agreement on power-sharing and political representation.

The dispute has significantly inflamed the hostile atmosphere between those supporting Hirshabelle’s new leadership and groups demanding a consensual political solution.

Ugaas Yusuf’s demand that the forces converge on Beledweyne has heightened fears that an armed confrontation could erupt between opposing forces conducting military mobilization in the city.

So far, no official response has been issued by the Hirshabelle administration or the federal government regarding the traditional leader’s allegations.