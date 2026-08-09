 Skip to content
Monday, August 10, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Kenya Power Technician Dies After Falling From Utility Pole in Garissa
Breaking News
Kenya Power Technician Dies After Falling From Utility Pole in GarissaMore Than 44,000 Students Pass Eighth-Grade Exams in Banadir RegionPuntland State Overcomes Immediate Threat but Must Build Security Force Beyond Clan and PoliticsU.N. Opens Somalia Tender to Sell Vehicles and Equipment Amid AU Mission UncertaintyRussian Strikes on Kyiv Region Kill Four, Including a ChildIsrael Rejects Trump’s Gaza Plan, Keeps Option of Unilateral Iran Strikes OpenKenya Power Technician Dies After Falling From Utility Pole in GarissaMore Than 44,000 Students Pass Eighth-Grade Exams in Banadir RegionPuntland State Overcomes Immediate Threat but Must Build Security Force Beyond Clan and PoliticsU.N. Opens Somalia Tender to Sell Vehicles and Equipment Amid AU Mission UncertaintyRussian Strikes on Kyiv Region Kill Four, Including a ChildIsrael Rejects Trump’s Gaza Plan, Keeps Option of Unilateral Iran Strikes Open
Axadle
SO Subscribe
East-Africa News English

Grenade explosion injures four people in North Western State of Somalia

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 9, 2026 1 min read
Share
Four injured in grenade explosion in Somaliland
Grenade explosion injures four people in North Western State of Somalia പ്രദേശ

Saturday August 8, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — A grenade explosion in Hargeisa on Friday evening injured two North Western State of Somalia military officers and two civilians, according to police.

The blast happened at approximately 7 p.m. as the two officers were sitting together, the North Western State of Somalia Police Command said in a statement.

Police said the grenade fell from one of the soldiers who was carrying it before detonating on the ground. The statement said authorities had found no indication that the device was deliberately thrown.

Both soldiers and the two civilians were transported to Hargeisa General Hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine how the incident occurred.

Police also dismissed social media claims that a major explosion had taken place elsewhere in Hargeisa, describing the reports as inaccurate.

Residents were urged not to circulate unverified information, with police warning that false reports could weaken public confidence and harm security and stability in the city.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,229 published stories
More stories

More from East-Africa

See all

You may have missed