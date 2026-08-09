Grenade explosion injures four people in North Western State of Somalia

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Saturday August 8, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — A grenade explosion in Hargeisa on Friday evening injured two North Western State of Somalia military officers and two civilians, according to police.

The blast happened at approximately 7 p.m. as the two officers were sitting together, the North Western State of Somalia Police Command said in a statement.

Police said the grenade fell from one of the soldiers who was carrying it before detonating on the ground. The statement said authorities had found no indication that the device was deliberately thrown.

Both soldiers and the two civilians were transported to Hargeisa General Hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine how the incident occurred.

Police also dismissed social media claims that a major explosion had taken place elsewhere in Hargeisa, describing the reports as inaccurate.

Residents were urged not to circulate unverified information, with police warning that false reports could weaken public confidence and harm security and stability in the city.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.