Somalia Intelligence Agency Arrests Nine Suspected al-Shabab Members in Mogadishu

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Saturday August 8, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency said Friday that it had detained nine people suspected of belonging to al-Shabab and planning attacks aimed at undermining security in Mogadishu and nearby areas.

NISA said the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation targeting al-Shabab networks in Garasbaley, Kahda and neighborhoods near Elasha Biyaha.

The agency said four of the detainees were part of a network allegedly preparing attacks on civilians and security installations in the capital.

According to NISA, investigators tracked the suspects over an extended period, conducting surveillance and collecting information before moving to make the arrests.

The nine suspects remain in custody as authorities pursue additional inquiries. NISA said they would be handed over to judicial authorities for prosecution after the investigation is concluded.

The agency also acknowledged information supplied by members of the public, saying it helped security forces identify and follow suspected militants. It urged residents to continue reporting suspected activity linked to al-Shabab and the Islamic State group.

The arrests come as Somali security forces step up operations against al-Shabab in central and southern Somalia. The militant group has continued to carry out attacks despite government efforts to dismantle its networks and retake territory.