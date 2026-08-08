AUSSOM Troop Contributors Warn Political Disputes Could Hinder Somalia’s Security Transition

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Saturday August 8, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s planned security handover is facing added uncertainty as political tensions between the federal government and opposition groups threaten to complicate the future of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Troop- and police-contributing countries highlighted the risks at an emergency summit in Kampala last week. They urged Somalia’s government to pursue inclusive political dialogue to ease tensions with opposition figures and other political actors.

The countries said a more stable political environment would help establish the conditions for a phased transfer of security duties from AUSSOM to Somali forces.

They further argued that political considerations must be part of planning for the African Union mission’s future, saying political stability will be closely tied to the success of Somalia’s security transition.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has rejected the inclusion of Somalia’s internal political disputes in discussions over AUSSOM’s security mandate.

He has maintained that political disagreements should be resolved by Somalis themselves and that the Kampala summit should concentrate on security matters and the future of the African Union mission.

The disagreement emerges as Somalia moves toward assuming greater responsibility for its security, while AUSSOM continues to face financial and logistical constraints.

Hassan Sheikh met with Uganda’s Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Sam Okiding, who travelled to Mogadishu for a meeting of military commanders from countries contributing troops to Somalia.

The talks addressed ways to deepen security cooperation, speed up operations against al-Shabab and improve coordination between Somalia and the countries supporting its security and stabilization efforts.

Hassan Sheikh expressed gratitude to Uganda’s government and people for their longstanding support in developing Somalia’s security institutions and helping restore peace.

He also underscored the need to reinforce the strategic partnership between Somalia and Uganda.

Okiding is one of several senior military officials taking part in the Mogadishu meeting, where commanders are expected to review military cooperation and measures to accelerate the campaign against al-Shabab.

The political dispute comes at a decisive juncture for AUSSOM. The United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) is due to end its current support for the mission at the close of December 2026, prompting concern among troop-contributing countries over financing, logistics and whether Somali forces will be ready to take on expanded responsibilities.

AUSSOM’s troop-contributing countries have previously appealed for international support to continue for another 18 to 24 months. They say the extension would help avert a security vacuum and allow Somali forces additional time to strengthen their capabilities.