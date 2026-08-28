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Breaking: Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Gulf of Aden Between Somalia and Yemen, USGS Says
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Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Gulf of Aden Between Somalia and Yemen, USGS Says

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 53 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Gulf of Aden between Somalia and Yemen, USGS says

Mogadishu (AX) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the Gulf of Aden early Friday, striking waters between Somalia and Yemen, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The shallow tremor hit at 12:07 a.m. local time, or 2107 GMT on Thursday, approximately 145 kilometers off Somalia’s coast, the USGS reported.

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The agency placed the shaking at level IV on the Mercalli intensity scale, indicating that it may have been felt indoors and could have roused some residents.

At that intensity, dishes, windows and doors can rattle, while walls may produce cracking sounds. People may also notice heavy objects hitting buildings, and parked vehicles can rock visibly.

Earthquakes exceeding magnitude 6.0 are rare in Somalia and the surrounding area, making Friday’s event an unusually powerful and notable tremor for the region, officials said.

No immediate reports of injuries, deaths or damage had emerged.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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