Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Gulf of Aden Between Somalia and Yemen, USGS Says

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The shallow tremor hit at 12:07 a.m. local time, or 2107 GMT on Thursday, approximately 145 kilometers off Somalia’s coast, the USGS reported.

Mogadishu (AX) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the Gulf of Aden early Friday, striking waters between Somalia and Yemen, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Mogadishu (AX) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the Gulf of Aden early Friday, striking waters between Somalia and Yemen, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know High confidence

Mogadishu (AX) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the Gulf of Aden early Friday, striking waters between Somalia and Yemen, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The shallow tremor hit at 12:07 a.m. local time, or 2107 GMT on Thursday, approximately 145 kilometers off Somalia’s coast, the USGS reported.

- Advertisement -

The agency placed the shaking at level IV on the Mercalli intensity scale, indicating that it may have been felt indoors and could have roused some residents.

At that intensity, dishes, windows and doors can rattle, while walls may produce cracking sounds. People may also notice heavy objects hitting buildings, and parked vehicles can rock visibly.

Earthquakes exceeding magnitude 6.0 are rare in Somalia and the surrounding area, making Friday’s event an unusually powerful and notable tremor for the region, officials said.

No immediate reports of injuries, deaths or damage had emerged.