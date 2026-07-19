Erdogan seeks two-year extension for Turkish troop deployment in Somalia

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Sunday July 19, 2026

Ankara (AX) — Turkey is seeking to keep its troops in Somalia for another two years, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asking Parliament to renew a military deployment that Ankara says is central to counterterrorism efforts and regional stability.

The proposal, delivered Friday to Turkey’s Grand National Assembly, would renew the existing authorization before it expires on July 27, 2026. The extension follows a request from Somalia’s government for continued Turkish military assistance under the countries’ bilateral defense cooperation agreements.

The presidential memorandum said Somalia’s security and stability carry consequences beyond its borders, arguing that an extended mission would enable Turkish personnel to continue assisting in the fight against terrorism and other security risks.

Turkey has worked with Somalia’s federal government on political, economic, social and security matters since 2011, the motion said, adding that Ankara’s long-term engagement has helped it earn public confidence.

Through accords on military training, technical assistance, defense industry cooperation and financial support, Turkey has trained Somali personnel, provided advice and backed efforts to restore Somalia’s defense and security institutions.

Although Somalia’s security forces have adequate manpower and resources, the document said, economic limitations still undermine their ability to operate effectively.

The Somali government has requested that Turkey continue its support — including military assistance — through a bilateral defense and economic cooperation arrangement targeting terrorism, piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling and other dangers, according to the motion.

The request also referred to a U.N. Security Council resolution passed on Dec. 1, 2023. It said Turkish assistance is designed to help Somalia safeguard and make better use of its economic resources while improving the capacity of its security forces.

Ankara said the partnership would further strengthen security across maritime routes significant to Turkish trade and shipping, while supporting action against terrorism, piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea and nearby waters.

Should lawmakers approve the proposal, Turkish military personnel would be permitted to operate in areas jointly identified by both sides, including waters under Somali jurisdiction. Their activities would be governed by rules determined by the Turkish president, international law and applicable U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The authorization would also permit Turkish forces to work with third countries and international organizations when required.

Turkey runs its largest military training facility abroad in Mogadishu, where it has trained Somali National Army officers and specialized units under the countries’ wider security partnership.