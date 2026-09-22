McEntee Questions EU Response to Israel, Saying, “We Are Failing”

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Speaking in New York ahead of this week’s UN General Assembly, Ms McEntee said the EU must adopt a united approach if it is to exert meaningful pressure.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has warned that the European Union has lost credibility over its response to the Israeli government’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has warned that the European Union has lost credibility over its response to the Israeli government’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories. Speaking…

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has warned that the European Union has lost credibility over its response to the Israeli government’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Speaking in New York ahead of this week’s UN General Assembly, Ms McEntee said the EU must adopt a united approach if it is to exert meaningful pressure.

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“We need to act collectively. We are failing here, to be quite honest.

“Our credibility is gone on this issue and if we don’t act collectively then the decisions of the Israeli government will not change,” she said.

She said Irish legislation banning the import of Israeli goods from the occupied Palestinian territories came into force this week, and had prompted other countries to consider introducing similar measures.

“While we’ve made decisions, we’ve recognised Palestine, more countries have done that, we’ve implemented our own legislation, other countries are talking about doing the same, we’ve put sanctions on individuals, it’s not enough.

“We need to be responding more effectively and more collectively.

“For that legislation to have an impact, it needs to be done on an EU-wide basis.”

The minister said Ireland’s position was unequivocal: Israel is violating international law.

“We are seeing an attempt to erase a population,” she added.

‘Important to take a stance on overall values’

Ms McEntee said it was a matter for individuals to decide whether they wanted to watch the forthcoming international football matches between Ireland and Israel.

While sport has traditionally been viewed as a force that unites people, she said it was also important to stand by broader values and objectives.

She said the Government’s position was “very clear”: it does not support the Israeli government or its actions.

“Everything that we are doing is to try and make sure that we are taking a position that will affect change within the Israeli government.

“Whether people wish to watch the games or not, that is certainly a matter for them.

“But what you can be assured of is that the Government will be focused on how can we take more concrete actions to support people on the ground in Gaza, to support people in the West Bank.”

Additional reporting: Conor Hunt