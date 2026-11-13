AUSSOM takes command of British base in Mogadishu to boost operations

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First established in 2017 as the main military operating site for the United Kingdom Mission Support Team (UKMST) in Somalia, OB SHAND is now set to function as…

Mogadishu (AX) - The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) took formal control of Operating Base (OB) SHAND from British forces in Mogadishu on 28…

Tuesday March 31, 2026 Mogadishu (AX) – The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) took formal control of Operating Base (OB) SHAND from British forces…

Tuesday March 31, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) – The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) took formal control of Operating Base (OB) SHAND from British forces in Mogadishu on 28 March 2026, marking a fresh phase in the mission’s support structure in the Somali capital.

First established in 2017 as the main military operating site for the United Kingdom Mission Support Team (UKMST) in Somalia, OB SHAND is now set to function as a key platform for strengthening AUSSOM’s operational reach.

At the handover ceremony, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of AUSSOM, Ambassador El-Hadji Ibrahima Diene, said the transfer reflects a common resolve to advance peace, security, and stabilisation efforts in Somalia.

“This handover is a milestone in enhancing our collective operational and coordination capabilities,” Amb. Diene said. “It reflects our joint efforts to improve training, logistics, and force protection, ultimately supporting effective mandate delivery.”

Amb. Diene said the partnership among the African Union, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), and international allies remains central to the pursuit of lasting peace. He also praised the British Embassy and the UK government for their long-running backing of AU- and Somali-led peace efforts.

“We reaffirm our unity of purpose,” Amb. Diene added. “AUSSOM remains committed to supporting a Somali-led peace, security, and stability process.”

British Ambassador to Somalia Charles King underscored the United Kingdom’s continuing place in Somalia’s security framework, saying UK support remains focused on countering terrorism, protecting civilians, building stability, and preserving the gains achieved by AU and Somali forces.

“This base is our latest contribution, equipped and ready to facilitate future headquarters operations rather than serving as a base for UK support,” Amb. King said. “I look forward to seeing it host AU staff, with the delivery of future mentoring being delivered through an African-owned facility.”

Amb. King also praised AUSSOM, Troop and Police Contributing Countries (TCCs), and the FGS for their steadfast commitment to strengthening the Somali-led security framework and expanding government capacity.

Senior officials attended the ceremony, including AUSSOM Police Commissioner AIGP Hillary Sao Kanu, Sector One Commander Brig. Gen. Jackson Kayanja, along with military, police, and civilian personnel from AUSSOM and the UK.