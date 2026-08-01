 Skip to content
Sunday, August 2, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Fighting Breaks Out in Western Tigray as Ethiopia and TPLF Trade Blame
Breaking News
Fighting Breaks Out in Western Tigray as Ethiopia and TPLF Trade BlameTourist Plane Crash Over Peru’s Nazca Lines Kills 13Key Actors Driving Horn of Africa and Red Sea Diplomacy—and Their MotivesAFRICOM Chief Says U.S. Has No Plans for Military Base in North Western State of SomaliaDeadly Rush to Spain’s Ceuta Highlights DesperationRenowned climber Nirmal Purja confirmed dead following Pakistan avalancheFighting Breaks Out in Western Tigray as Ethiopia and TPLF Trade BlameTourist Plane Crash Over Peru’s Nazca Lines Kills 13Key Actors Driving Horn of Africa and Red Sea Diplomacy—and Their MotivesAFRICOM Chief Says U.S. Has No Plans for Military Base in North Western State of SomaliaDeadly Rush to Spain’s Ceuta Highlights DesperationRenowned climber Nirmal Purja confirmed dead following Pakistan avalanche
Axadle
SO Subscribe
World News English

Pakistan Coal Mine Blast Kills At Least 34

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 1, 2026 1 min read
Share
At least 34 killed in coal mine blast in Pakistan

A methane blast tore through a coal mine in southern Pakistan, killing at least 34 workers as rescuers continued searching for miners believed to be trapped underground, the provincial disaster agency said.

The explosion struck a mine near the capital of Balochistan, the country’s resource-rich southwestern province, yesterday. Rescue teams worked into the night amid efforts to reach anyone still missing.

“According to information received from the deployed teams, 34 bodies have been recovered,” the southern Balochistan provincial disaster management authority said in a statement issued in the early hours of this morning.

“The joint rescue operation is still underway to locate and recover the remaining trapped miners,” it said, without revealing how many workers were inside the mine when the blast occurred.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s poorest province and its largest by area. It trails the rest of the country across nearly every major measure, including education, employment and economic development.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Senior Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 4,672 published stories
More stories

More from World

See all

You may have missed