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The US mission to Yemen says Washington “strongly supports all efforts to cut off Houthi revenue sources that finance their violent terrorist activities against the Yemeni people and the region”.

The statement follows a meeting between the US charge d’affaires to Yemen, Neil Hop, and the oil minister of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, Mohammed Bamqaa.

Fighting continues to rage in Yemen between forces of the internationally backed government and Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

In mid-November, government-aligned forces withdrew from areas near the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb strait to reinforce their defences around Aden, the government’s main base of operations.