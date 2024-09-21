65 Nutritious Dinner Recipes for Shedding Pounds on Hectic Evenings

A common misconception among people who are trying to lose weight is that it’s fine to skip a meal (or simply not eat enough) because it’ll help you operate at a calorie deficit, which in turn will help you see faster results. This is categorically false.

Whether you’re trying to shed pounds or not, it’s crucial that you give your body the calories and nutrients it needs to function and feel its best. Think of your body like a car: It needs fuel to run properly. By depriving yourself of meals, you’re not only more likely to make impulsive, less healthy choices when you finally eat, but you won’t be operating at top efficiency because you’re running on fumes.

Still, the busier life gets, the harder it can be to ensure that you’re eating all of your meals and consuming healthy and nutritious food on a consistent basis. So, if you have trouble finding the time and energy to make dinner on busy weeknights, these easy, healthy, weight-loss dinner recipes are just what you need.

How To Make a Healthy Weight-Loss Dinner

According to Dr. Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and The Portion Teller Plan, there are several guidelines for preparing a healthy dinner that you should follow to keep your weight loss goals on track:

Try to fill half your plate with colorful vegetables . Include your favorite non-starchy veggies, such as broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, red pepper, or bok choy.

. Include your favorite non-starchy veggies, such as broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, red pepper, or bok choy. Include healthy proteins such as fish, chicken, beans, tofu, tempeh, and eggs. This should account for 1/4 of the plate.

such as fish, chicken, beans, tofu, tempeh, and eggs. This should account for 1/4 of the plate. Grill or bake your fish or chicken instead of frying it.

your fish or chicken instead of frying it. Include a healthy starch for 1/4 of your plate, such as sweet potato, brown rice, quinoa, kasha, farro, or a baked potato. Limit white flour and practice portion control—you can still include some starch and lose weight; just don’t eat too much of it.

Now that you have a better understanding of ways to make a healthy dinner on even your busiest nights, read on for 65 delicious and simple recipes that can support your weight loss journey.

Chicken Burger with Sun-dried Tomato Aioli

Total time: ~30 minutes

For those nights when you’re craving a burger, a chicken burger can be an easy (but still delicious) alternative with far less saturated fat than a beef burger. This healthy dinner recipe is ideal because it can be made in 30 minutes or less. You’ll have a protein-rich, lower-fat meal that will keep you satisfied.

Get our recipe for Chicken Burgers.

Asian-Inspired Tuna Burger with Wasabi Mayo

Total time: ~45 minutes

Like the chicken burger, our recipe for tuna burgers with wasabi mayo makes a great weight-loss-friendly meal. Tuna is packed with lean protein, which will help you stay full and maintain lean muscle mass, and the wasabi mayo is so flavorful that you won’t need to use that much at all.

Get our recipe for Tuna Burgers.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi with Salsa Verde

Total time: ~30-45 minutes

Mahi-mahi is another protein-rich fish you can cook in less than 30 minutes. Because it’s high in protein and lower in fat, it makes a great weight-loss dinner. Pair it with sautéed vegetables or your choice of salad.

Get our recipe for Grilled Mahi-Mahi.

Scallops with Chimichurri

Total time: ~30-45 minutes (allows you to let the chimichurri sit for at least 20 minutes)

Scallops are not only full of flavor and nutrients, but they’re extremely easy to cook. Just a few minutes on each side in the skillet, and you’ll have perfectly cooked scallops in no time.

Get our recipe for Scallops with Chimichurri.

Simple Chicken Scaloppine

Total time: ~20-30 minutes

Scaloppine is typically made from a thin-sliced piece of chicken or beef served with a reduction sauce. This chicken scaloppine recipe uses white wine and is great for a last-minute healthy dinner because it can be made in under 30 minutes.

Get our recipe for Chicken Scaloppine.

Spicy-Sweet Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwich

Total time: ~20-30 minutes (plus extra time for the marinade)

When searching for a healthy, weight loss-friendly meal that you can make in a short amount of time, you’ll want to look for things high in protein, on the lower end calorie-wise, and ideally low in added sugars, too. This chicken and pineapple sandwich is ideal because it not only provides protein with very little fat and a moderate amount of calories, but it also provides a tangy sweetness with very little added sugar. The jalapeños offer up a nice spice to balance out the sweetness.

Get our recipe for Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwich.

Grilled Caesar Salad

Total time: ~30 minutes

This is similar to your typical Caesar salad—but better. The lettuce, croutons, and chicken are all grilled, providing a mouthful of flavor in just a little over 400 calories. This is also a great weight loss meal idea because you’re giving your body a nice boost of protein while keeping calories, fat, and sugars in check.

Get our recipe for Grilled Caesar Salad.

Sweet and Spicy Beef Stir-Fry

Total time: ~20 minutes

Stir-fry is one of the easiest and most versatile dinners you can make, and this beef recipe can be made in about 20 minutes. Another perk apart from being delicious and healthy? You’ll only have a couple of dishes to wash.

Get our recipe for Sweet and Spicy Beef Stir-Fry.

Greek Salad with Chicken

Total time: ~30 minutes (if you want the salad chilled).

This salad has everything you could ask for in a healthy and delicious meal: loads of vegetables, healthy fats, and lean protein, all without adding high-calorie ingredients…the perfect combination! Plus, you can mix it up within minutes. If you don’t feel like waiting for the salad to chill, you can go ahead and dive right in. It’ll taste just as good!

Get our recipe for Greek Salad With Chicken.

Chicken Fajita Burritos

Total time: ~10-15 minutes

This protein-packed burrito comes loaded with chicken, beans, and cheese on a whole-wheat tortilla. Buying an already-cooked rotisserie chicken will save you time. They’re super easy to make, so why not try these at home instead of opting for a giant takeout burrito loaded with calories?

Get our recipe for Chicken Fajita Burritos.

Rotisserie Chicken Tacos With Salsa Verde

Total time: ~10-15 minutes

This quick and easy weight-loss dinner uses all store-bought ingredients, so there’s virtually no prep required (unless you choose to heat the tortillas). This recipe so easy, plua you’ll end up having rotisserie chicken leftovers that you can use for all sorts of things for days!

Get our recipe for Rotisserie Chicken Tacos with Verde Salsa.

Butter-Baked Salmon and Asparagus

Total time: 20 minutes

This is one of the easiest weeknight meals you can make thanks to the minimal prep required. If you like a simple salmon, this will do the trick. Plus, it’s keto-friendly.

Get our recipe for Butter-Baked Salmon and Asparagus.

Salsa Chicken

Total time: 20 minutes

Talk about an easy, protein-packed meal. All you have to do is pick your favorite salsa to smother the chicken in, and top with cheese. (The freshly grated stuff is always better than the packaged, so if you have the time to shred, then go for it.)

Get our recipe for Salsa Chicken.

Keto Cheeseburger Casserole

Total time: ~20 minutes

Mark our words: This healthier version of Hamburger Helper is going to become your new comfort food dinner staple. This fresh version includes a hearty helping of beef as your protein and no-sugar-added sauce, so you know you’re getting a good quality dinner. Plus, this one is also keto-friendly, making it a great addition to your diet.

Get our recipe for Keto Cheeseburger Casserole.

Pesto Chicken

Total time: 30 minutes

As you may have noticed, chicken is all over this list, which is because it’s so versatile, and as we’ve already established, it’s an ideal protein source for anyone trying to lose weight. The pesto is the perfect topping as it provides tons of flavor. Fill the other side of your plate with some leafy greens to make a salad, and you’ve got yourself a filling dish in a flash.

Get our recipe for Pesto Chicken.

Lemon Chicken

Total time: 20 minutes

Lemon juice can be a great way to add loads of flavor without relying on sugary store-bought marinades or sauces. If you feel like adding something else to the dinner table, try adding in a veggie like broccoli. The floret of the broccoli will soak up the lemon juice nicely.

Get our recipe for Lemon Chicken.

Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers With Chipotle Honey Mustard

Total time: ~30 minutes

These chicken fingers are so good, you’ll forget all about your old fast-food favorites. While this recipe icallstformmakingyour chicken fingers from scratch, you can cut the time down even more by purchasing frozen tenders at the store. You can use this recipe as inspiration and still make the delicious chipotle honey mustard sauce for dipping.

Get our recipe for Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers.

Baked Barbecue Chicken

Total time: 20 minutes

Another easy way to coat your protein is by slathering a little barbecue sauce all over your chicken breast (just make sure to choose a better-for-you barbecue sauce). Top with cheese and some red onions (a bonus veggie!) to create a filling meal without the extra calories.

Get our recipe for Baked Barbecue Chicken.

Rotisserie Chicken Parm Casserole

Total time: 30 minutes

Once again, what might otherwise be a complicated and time-consuming dish can be simplified by using a store-bought rotisserie chicken! You can also use whole wheat pasta as well as part-skim mozzarella cheese to bring out the healthier side of the dish.

Get Toby Amidor’s recipe for Rotisserie Chicken Parmigiana Casserole from The Best Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook.

Bruschetta Chicken

Total time: 20 minutes

When you think of bruschetta, you probably think of tomatoes on bread. For this chicken recipe, you’re getting the flavors of this Italian topping with the bonus of protein from the chicken. It eliminates those unwanted carbs from the bread and will keep you full and satisfied.

Get our recipe for Bruschetta Chicken.

Baked Pesto Chicken

Total time: 20 minutes

Are you sick of chicken yet? Whether you make your pesto from scratch or buy it in a jar, this delicious chicken dinner recipe brings out a bunch of flavors. The fresh slices of mozzarella add a nice finishing touch, especially when you cut into it and see that stunning cheese pull.

Get our recipe for Baked Pesto Chicken.

Paleo Thai Beef Stir-Fry

Total time: 35 minutes

There’s so much to love about stir-frys. They don’t take any special skills or crazy ingredients and they’re really quick to throw together. This paleo version packs protein, veggies, and delicious flavor that will make you feel as if you’re eating at a restaurant with better benefits.

Get our recipe for Paleo Thai Beef Stir-Fry.

Juicy Asian Chicken and Saucy Slaw

Total time: 25 minutes

With this recipe, you can enjoy restaurant-quality Asian food that’s packed with fresh ingredients and hearty veggies, but without all the sodium. And that’s important, because too much sodium may lead to retaining water, and bloating doesn’t help when you’re trying to lose weight.

Get our recipe for Juicy Asian Chicken and Saucy Slaw.

Chicken Fried Rice

Total time: 15-20 minutes

Another easy weight loss meal that tastes just like takeout, try this tasty and satisfying dish next time you’re craving fried rice. A mixture of delicious chicken with crunchy veggies and a bit of rice coated in low-sodium soy sauce makes this a dieter’s delight.

Get our recipe for Chicken Fried Rice.

Beef With Broccoli

Total time: ~45 minutes

This popular Chinese food staple just got a bit healthier. The tender beef and fresh broccoli are mixed with a flavorful sauce made out of wine and beef stock. If you want to add a healthy starch, serve it over steamed brown rice. Once everything is prepped, this dish is cooked in one pan, making cleanup super easy.

Get our recipe for Beef With Broccoli.

Turkey and Two-Bean Chili

Total prep time: 20 minutes

This hearty turkey chili is so easy to prep, and you can let it sit in the crockpot simmering all day without touching it. By the time you’re home for dinner, it’ll be ready to devour. You may even have leftovers to eat for lunch or dinner the next day!

Get our recipe for Turkey and Two-Bean Chili.

Whole30 Chicken Zoodle Soup

Total time: 25 minutes

Although there are plenty of healthy pasta brands out there, who needs it when you can get the same consistency through a vegetable? Zucchini makes for a great alternative to starchy pasta, hence the name “zucchini noodles” (zoodles). It’s comforting, filling, and flavorful, and you’re getting protein and vegetables in one serving. What more can you ask for?

Get our recipe for Whole30 Chicken Zoodle Soup.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Total time: ~25 minutes

You would most likely find tortilla soup at any Mexican restaurant, and we think this at-home version is just as good (or better!). It’s made with chunks of pulled chicken mixed into tomato broth and topped with avocado, tortilla strips, and even a bit of hot sauce to amp up the flavor. Your taste buds will be bouncing off the walls from the fiesta in your mouth, and you can feel good knowing it’s still a great weight-loss dinner.

Get our recipe for Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Low-Calorie Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Total time: ~15-20 minutes

This DIY soup may be your new favorite, even better than Au Bon Pain’s or Panera’s. You still get all the perks of a cheesy soup, but the broccoli shines, giving you a low-calorie but satisfying meal packed with essential nutrients. And the secret ingredient? Beer! You just can’t go wrong with this diet-friendly dinner idea.

Get our recipe for Low-Calorie Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

Italian Meatball Soup

Total time: ~20 minutes

Soup is such a comforting food. It’s even better when it’s chock full of meat and vegetables, which makes you feel full while keeping the calories low. Buy a bag of store-bought meatballs to help this soup come together in minutes.

Get our recipe for Italian Meatball Soup.

Chickpea Quinoa Soup

Total time: 40 minutes

Meat-eaters and vegetarians alike will fall for this hearty soup packed with 8 grams of protein, which is great for burning fat. The addition of both chickpeas and quinoa makes this a very nourishing and satisfying comfort soup that you’ll want to make all year long.

Get our recipe for Chickpea Quinoa Soup.

Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops

Total time: 40 minutes

These pork chops are loaded with protein. Plus, they’re ready to bake in no time and take little to no prep. Baking the pork chops and vegetables together on one sheet makes this easy, from start to finish.

Get our recipe for Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops.

Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Roasted Veggies

Total time: 40 minutes

If you want a healthy dinner with the perfect combination of spicy and sweet to make your taste buds dance, look no further. Since this tasty salmon and crispy veggies can be roasted on one pan, cleanup couldn’t be easier.

Get our recipe for Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Roasted Veggies.

Turkey Sloppy Joe

Total time: ~15 minutes

As the name suggests, sloppy Joes are a fun, albeit messy, dinner idea. Swapping red meat for turkey makes for a leaner version, and all the ingredients are cooked in one pan, making it easy to make and assemble. Chances are you won’t even notice the difference between ground turkey and beef.

Get our recipe for Turkey Sloppy Joe.

Chicken Thigh Tzatziki Bowl

Total time: 25-30 minutes

Go Greek with this deliciously light and filling bowl. The tzatziki is refreshing and not dense but still adds the perfect amount of cooling flavor to the warm quinoa and chicken. The other fixings are perfect toppings to make this healthy dish shine.

Get our recipe for Chicken Thigh Tzatziki Bowl.

Whole30 Beef Burrito Bowls

Total time: 25-30 minutes

Move over, Chipotle! These make-your-own bowls offer all the best parts of a burrito with none of the extra starch. Instead, you get cauliflower rice incorporated into a hearty bowl of beef, fresh guac, and a bunch of other wholesome ingredients.

Get our recipe for Whole30 Beef Burrito Bowls.

Warm Kale-Quinoa Salad

Total time: 30 minutes

With protein from the nuts and chicken, whole-grain-rich quinoa, and an array of greens and fruit, this is the perfect power salad—easy to make and sweeter to eat.

Get our recipe for Warm Kale Quinoa Salad.

Air Fryer Chipotle Chickpea Tacos

Total time: 10 minutes

Chickpeas are full of nutrients and a good source of both fiber and protein, making them a good alternative to meat and a great food for weight loss. Air frying these chickpeas will bring a nice crunch to the taco and the fresh ingredients to top off make for a feel-good dinner.

Get our recipe for Air Fryer Chipotle Chickpea Tacos.

Air Fryer Meatballs

Total time: ~15-20 minutes

Thanks to the air fryer, these meatballs are tender on the inside and lightly crispy on the outside—perfect on their own or with a drizzle of your favorite sauce. The secret? Mushrooms. These fungi help bind the meatballs together while also reducing the overall fat and calorie count.

Get our recipe for Air Fryer Meatballs.

Instant Pot Tofu Tikka Masala

Total time: ~25-30 minutes

This vegetarian version of tikka masala brings all the flavor of the traditional Indian dish in a flash, thanks to the Instant Pot! Tofu is a wonderful source of protein and is great for fat-burning. Mix it with the classic spices and other traditional Indian cuisine ingredients, and you’ve got a perfect masala dinner that supports weight loss.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Tofu Tikka Masala.

Instant Pot Chili

Total time: ~40 minutes

Not only can you make this in an instant pot for easy cooking, but it’s also keto-friendly. This low-carb chili keeps the beans out, and your tastebuds are instead greeted with more meat and spices.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Chili.

Instant Pot Lemon Chicken

Total time: 30 minutes

Remember when we said chicken is versatile? Cooking it in an Instant Pot will soak up all the delicious flavors of the surrounding chicken broth and lemon juice, while ensuring the protein is cooked in full.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Lemon Chicken.

Instant Pot Steak Fajitas

Total time: 30 minutes

Say goodbye to throwing your peppers, onions, and meat onto a burning and sizzling skillet that sets off your fire alarm. This no-mess steak fajita recipe is easy to prep and cook without any hassle. Enjoy it over a bed of lettuce or with a whole wheat tortilla for an easy, breezy weight-loss dinner.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Steak Fajitas.

Chipotle Shrimp Quesadilla

Total time: ~35 minutes

Ordering a quesadilla at a restaurant usually means you’ll get a grease bomb loaded with extra fat and calories. This at-home recipe cuts all of that out of the equation. You still get the gooey cheese, spicy shrimp, and caramelized veggies—just without the heaviness.

Get our recipe for Chipotle Shrimp Quesadillas.

Crispy Quesadillas with Guacamole

Total time: ~20 minutes

Here’s another loaded quesadilla guaranteed to fill you up (and with all good ingredients, too!). Enjoy a tortilla stuffed with chorizo, cheese, and veggies, all with the satisfaction of knowing it’s a low-calorie dish that cuts out the grease.

Get our recipe for Crispy Quesadilla with Guacamole.

Lower-Calorie Steak Nachos

Total time: ~30 minutes

Who says you can’t turn nachos into a healthy weight-loss dinner? Although normally an app to share, these nachos are loaded with hearty ingredients, including protein-packed steak, reduced-fat cheese, and fiber-filled beans.

Get our recipe for Lower-Calorie Steak Nachos.

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Total time: ~20-25 minutes

This healthy recipe is very authentic but contains about 30% fewer calories than those you’d find in Mexican-American restaurants, so you can feel better about eating it when you’re trying to lose weight.

Get our recipe for Chicken Mole Enchiladas.

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

Total time: ~15 minutes

When it comes to healthy meal ideas, salads are almost always a good option. Served over a bed of greens with mixed vegetables, this one provides all of the nutritional value of a salad, but with a touch of Asian zing. The mandarin oranges also add some extra brightness and flavor.

Get our recipe for Orange Chicken Salad.

Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Gnocchi

Total time: ~15 minutes

For this nutritious weight-loss dinner, the use of Cauliflower Gnocchi cuts out the starch that you’d get from a typical potato gnocchi dish. Adding cherry tomatoes with a touch of pesto gives you a simple yet savory meal that isn’t loaded with extra calories.

Get our recipe for Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Gnocchi.

Chicken Alfredo Gnocchi

Total time: ~20 minutes

We know what you’re thinking: Alfredo sauce and weight loss don’t belong in the same sentence, right? It may seem too good to be true, but thanks to the cauliflower gnocchi and the addition of fiber-filled veggies, you’ll be getting a satisfying meal that fills you up without overeating.

Get our recipe for Chicken Alfredo Gnocchi.

Sheet-Pan Gnocchi With Chicken Sausage

Total time: 30 minutes

This bright and colorful meal can all be made on a single sheet pan, and you know how much we love that. There’s hardly any extra sauce or seasoning to it, making it light on calories. Plus, the green beans and tomatoes give you extra nutrients while the sausage gives you protein.

Get our recipe for Sheet-Pan Gnocchi With Chicken Sausage.

Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza

Total time: ~15-20 minutes

You might be surprised to see pizza on a list of healthy weight-loss dinners, but this one won’t derail your diet. Grab some pre-made pizza dough at the grocery store to whip up this veggie-loaded pie. The baked cherry tomatoes mix with the slight bitterness of the arugula, and both combine perfectly with the saltiness of the prosciutto. You’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Italy.

Get our recipe for Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza.

Turkey Bolognese with Garlic Spaghetti Squash

Total time: ~45 minutes

An Italian classic goes paleo in this healthy, satisfying dinner. The lean turkey meat creates a hearty bolognese sauce that mixes nicely with a garlic spaghetti squash, a great alternative to your typical pasta! It cuts carbs while still giving you filling protein and fiber.

Get our recipe for Turkey Bolognese With Spaghetti Squash.

Loaded Alfredo Pasta With Chicken and Veggies

Total time: ~30 minutes

This Alfredo dish isn’t your classic heavy cream and high-fat sauce. Instead, you substitute a basic béchamel sauce with flour, milk, butter, and Parmesan. Then, instead of tons of pasta, you add in a lot of other healthier ingredients like chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomatoes.

Get our recipe for Loaded Alfredo Pasta With Chicken and Veggies.

Homestyle Healthier Baked Ziti

Total time: ~40 minutes

Here’s another comfort food classic that doesn’t sound like it would be weight-loss-friendly. However, while you do get the pasta, you also get the addition of sausage, which adds protein. This makes for a very filling dish where you won’t feel as if you have to eat too much pasta to satisfy you. You can also opt for whole wheat or protein pasta.

Get our recipe for Homestyle Healthier Baked Ziti.

Taco Pasta

Total time: ~25 minutes

If you haven’t tried taco pasta, we’re about to change your life. A delicious blend of Mexican seasonings mixed with pasta, this delicious dish packs 19 grams of protein in under 400 calories per serving. You’ll be able to enjoy this fat-burning dinner quickly and efficiently, as all you need is one pot to cook all your ingredients and let those flavors just melt into one another. It’s a satisfying weight-loss dinner recipe if ever there was one.

Get our recipe for Taco Pasta.

Keto Charcuterie Platter

Total time: ~5-10 minutes

You don’t have to be on the keto diet to love this gorgeous charcuterie platter, because it requires zero cooking. You might even call it the ultimate ‘Girl Dinner.’ This weeknight-friendly option provides meats, cheeses, nuts, seeds, and more for a low-carb meal. Remember, there’s no rule that says you have to use the stove for a meal to qualify as dinner!

Get our recipe for Keto Charcuterie Platter.

Skillet Chipotle Chicken Enchilada Bake

Total time: 30-50 minutes

This cheesy, eight-ingredient enchilada dish comes together with the help of just two pieces of cookware. The addition of fiber-filled black beans ensures it’ll keep your belly full and your brain sharp.

Get the recipe from What’s Gaby Cooking.

One Pot Lemon Herb Chicken and Rice

Total time: 30 minutes

The fewer ingredients and dishes used, the better! This recipe involves just seven ingredients and one large skillet. You can also swap the white rice for brown rice if you prefer.

Get the recipe from Le Creme de la Crumb.

Gnocchi Skillet with Chicken Sausage and Tomatoes

Total time: 10-15 minutes

A sausage dish with less than 3 grams of fat!? Sounds like a pretty great weight-loss dinner to us. Pair it with a simple side salad for a veggie-packed meal even your kids will want to eat.

Get the recipe from The Kitchn.



Creamy Chicken Quinoa Broccoli Casserole

Total time: 45 min

This cheesy, bacon-topped dish proves you don’t need to give up comfort food to lose weight. By using quinoa instead of traditional white rice, you’ll get a hearty addition of fiber. And, thanks to the addition of broccoli, this dish provides a fair amount of vitamin C—a nutrient that counteracts cortisol, a stress hormone that can cause stubborn belly fat, among other health problems.

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

Mexican Tortilla Casserole

Total time: 30 minutes

Make dinner a fiesta with this recipe that relies on canned beans and a combination of frozen and no-chop veggies—ingredients that keep prep time to a quick 10 minutes. Pop in the oven for 20 minutes, and voila, you’ve got a fiber- and protein-rich meal in a flash.

Get the recipe from Savory Simple.

One Pot Lemon Orzo Shrimp

Total time: 40 minutes

This hearty weight-loss dinner has all the makings of a solid, flavor-packed meal. You’ve got carbs, veggies, shrimp, and a plethora of spices for extra taste. Best of all, it’s completely customizable. Not a fan of tomatoes or peas? Add in some of your preferred veggies instead.

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious.

5-Ingredient Easy White Chicken Chili

Total time: 15 minutes

A chili recipe that comes together in just 15 minutes sounds too good to be true, but it’s not! Once again, pre-cooked chicken helps to cut the cooking time. Plus, swapping out the sour cream and tortilla chips with avocado and fresh cilantro helps cut calories and fat.

Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven.

5-Ingredient Chili

Total time: 50 minutes

Another chili that comes together in under an hour! Not only is this chili delicious and super filling, but it’s also one of the easiest weight loss dinner recipes to make, thanks to its short ingredient list. Along with the beans, which speed up your metabolism, sprinkle on some extra chili powder. The spice gets its heat from a compound called capsaicin, one of nature’s most potent fat burners.