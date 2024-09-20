Somalia Criticizes Ethiopia for Supplying Weapons to Northeastern State

Somalia Takes a Stand: Ethiopia’s Arms Deliveries to Northeastern State Under Fire

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Somali government has unleashed a fiery denunciation aimed at Ethiopia, condemning what it calls “illicit arms deliveries” to Northeastern State. Somalia asserts these acts infringe on its sovereignty and jeopardize the region’s stability.

Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement revealing that two trucks loaded with weapons were traced from Ethiopia to Northeastern State. This maneuver, executed without any diplomatic go-ahead or coordination, marks a blatant disregard for Somalia’s territorial bounds. This rebuke emerges against a backdrop of simmering tension and intricate diplomatic ties within the Horn of Africa.

In a firm tone, Somalia’s Foreign Ministry demanded an abrupt cessation of these deliveries, urging the global community to lend a hand in safeguarding regional harmony. “We insist on an immediate end to these shipments and call upon our international partners to support peace initiatives in the Horn of Africa,” the statement declared, underscoring the critical need for unified action against destabilizing efforts.

Ethiopia has yet to issue an official reaction to the charges. Regardless, this episode exacerbates the pre-existing friction between Somalia and Ethiopia. This tension is particularly pronounced over Addis Ababa’s maritime agreement with North Western State of Somalia, which the Federal Government of Somalia sees as a violation of its territorial rights.

AXADLETM