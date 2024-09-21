Somalia Denounces Illicit Weapon Shipment from Ethiopia to Northeastern State

The Somali government has issued a vehement denunciation concerning the unapproved importation of arms and ammunition from Ethiopia into the Northeastern State region of Somalia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation labeled this act as a “grave infringement” on Somalia’s sovereignty and a notable danger to both national and regional security.

“We have irrefutable proof of two trucks delivering weapons from Ethiopia to Northeastern State without any official diplomatic protocol or authorization,” the ministry declared in a statement released Friday. “This represents a blatant violation of Somalia’s territorial sovereignty.”

The administration of Somalia voiced profound alarm regarding Ethiopia’s respect for international statutes and its pledge to regional tranquility. This episode doesn’t stand alone, it’s part of a troubling pattern.

“This recent incident resonates with earlier unsanctioned arms deliveries from Ethiopia, where weapons were similarly transported to the Galmudug area and another trove arrived in Baidoa via aircraft,” the statement added. “These repeated actions reveal a persistent disregard for Somalia’s territorial rights.”

Somalia has demanded an immediate halt to these infractions by Ethiopia, imploring regional and global allies to condemn the breach and bolster efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

“The Federal Republic of Somalia reiterates its resolve to address issues through diplomatic dialogue and cooperative mechanisms,” concluded the statement.