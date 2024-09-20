Somalia Voices Serious Alarm Over Illegal Weapons Transfer from Ethiopia to Puntland

Mogadishu, Somalia

In an official rebuke, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has slammed the illicit arms shipment that threaded its way through Ethiopia to Puntland.

This clandestine operation is a blatant affront to Somalia’s autonomy and stirs the cauldron of national and regional security threats.

Visual evidence exposes the journey of two trucks ferrying weaponry from Ethiopia to Puntland, bypassing diplomatic protocols completely. It’s a stark violation of Somalia’s national sovereignty. Such actions ignite serious doubts over Ethiopia’s respect for international norms and its commitment to regional harmony.

This isn’t an isolated episode. Somalia grapples with recurring unauthorized weapon influxes from Ethiopia. Previous shipments have journeyed similarly to Galmudug, with another stash even flown into Baidoa. Somalia demands an immediate halt to these incursions that jeopardize the fragile peace in the Horn of Africa. We urge our regional and global allies to decry this breach and fortify joint endeavors to preserve regional calm.

– MOFA Somalia –