Female Journalists and Women’s Rights Advocates Encounter Bias and Intimidation in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia, 19 September 2024 – The Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) has raised alarms over a troubling wave of hate speech and discrimination targeting media outlets that broadcast in the Maay language, as well as journalists covering the trial of a femicide victim in Mogadishu.

On 16 September 2024, Amina Ibrahim Abdirahman, a journalist for the Maay-language private broadcaster Arlaadi Media, faced “blatant discrimination” during a press conference. The event was hosted by Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, alongside IGAD Executive Secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu. While Amina was pressing Minister Fiqi on a series of controversial remarks about Somalia-Ethiopia relations, she was rudely cut off by Mohamed Abdi Waare, Deputy Executive Secretary of IGAD and ex-president of Somalia’s Hirshabelle region.

Before she could finish, Waare, in a clear voice, interrupted telling her, “to stop” her questioning, causing a stir among the attending journalists.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that Waare’s behavior was not only intimidating but also seemed to belittle Amina’s language while discussing a matter of national importance. Amina shared with SJS that she felt “frightened, belittled, and demeaned” due to the language she spoke and the context of her question.

Although Minister Fiqi allowed Amina to resume her question, he cast doubt on his understanding of the Maay language in his response.

Meanwhile, journalists and editors who communicate predominantly in Maay have reported feeling marginalized. They claim their interview requests are often ignored by government officials and federal supporters in Mogadishu.

This situation is reminiscent of a recent incident where the Director-General of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation referred to residents of Baay and Bakool—mainly Maay speakers—as “children of Ethiopian men.” This comment followed protests in these regions against the reported deployment of Egyptian forces for the new AU mission in 2025.

SJS is equally troubled by the ceaseless hate speech aimed at journalists covering the court case of Luul Abdiasis, a 29-year-old pregnant woman from a marginalized community, who was brutally murdered by her husband on 26 January 2024 in Mogadishu. Despite the arrest of the suspect, journalists advocating for justice for Luul have been branded as “causing fitnah,” with some pointing fingers at the journalists’ communities.

On Wednesday, 18 September, hate-filled statements were again hurled at journalists outside the Banadir Regional Court.

SJS vociferously condemns these acts and calls for the protection and appreciation of journalists reporting on human rights issues.

“We denounce the hate speech aimed at journalists covering Luul Abdiaziz’s court case. The discriminatory actions against Maay-language journalists in Mogadishu must also cease immediately,” stated Abdalle Mumin, Secretary-General of SJS.

“We urge federal authorities to investigate officials making such inflammatory remarks and hold them accountable. Journalists covering human rights issues must be protected and their role recognized as crucial for accountability,” Mr. Mumin added.