German Chancellor Arrives in Kyiv for Unannounced Visit

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Not long after the chancellor reached the capital, a Russian strike damaged a bridge in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made an unannounced arrival in Kyiv on Sunday, delivering a pointed show of solidarity as Ukraine endures another wave of Russian attacks.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made an unannounced arrival in Kyiv on Sunday, delivering a pointed show of solidarity as Ukraine endures another wave of Russian attacks. Not long…

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made an unannounced arrival in Kyiv on Sunday, delivering a pointed show of solidarity as Ukraine endures another wave of Russian attacks.

Not long after the chancellor reached the capital, a Russian strike damaged a bridge in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

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“Impact on the road surface of the Northern Bridge. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” the mayor wrote on Telegram. Earlier, air raid sirens had sounded across the city as officials warned that drones were moving toward Kyiv.

In a statement, Mr Merz said: “I travelled to Kyiv today because Ukraine needs all our support in the coming weeks.

Mr Merz, whose government is one of Ukraine’s leading backers, was accompanied by Economy Minister Katherina Reiche, government sources said.

“Today, I will tell President [Volodymyr] Zelensky: ‘You can continue to count on our help,'” Mr Merz said, highlighting in the statement the expanding cooperation between German and Ukrainian companies.

Die Ukraine steht vor entscheidenden Wochen. Deswegen bin ich heute nach Kyjiw gereist mit der Botschaft: Ihr könnt euch auf uns verlassen. Auch Deutschlands Sicherheit hängt vom Ausgang dieses Krieges ab. Deswegen helfen wir auch aus ureigenem Interesse.

— Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) October 4, 2026

The visit came one day after Russia urged foreign nationals and diplomats to leave Kyiv, warning that the capital would face fresh “massive” airstrikes.

In a statement, Russia’s foreign ministry said that “responsibility for any potential negative consequences rests entirely with those who ignore this warning”.

Russia has a message for foreign diplomats in Kyiv: leave, or risk your lives.

Our answer: We are staying.

The EU Delegation is staying.

Threatening us will not stop Europe’s support for Ukraine. It only reminds us why that support matters!

@EUDelegationUA pic.twitter.com/LiYValhf9R

— Katarina Mathernova (@kmathernova) October 4, 2026

Moscow issued a comparable warning in May, yet officials from nations supporting Ukraine have continued to travel to Kyiv in defiance of the threats.

The Ukrainian capital has been subjected to intense air attacks, prompting authorities to appeal for more air-defence ammunition to help repel Russian drones and missiles.

Russia has also struck multiple bridges over the Dnieper River and targeted energy facilities in recent days. On Friday, Kyiv’s mayor said the city was in a “very dramatic situation”.