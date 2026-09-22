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Breaking: Typhoon Dujuan Kills at Least Four in Japan, Cuts Power to 45,000 Homes
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Typhoon Dujuan Kills at Least Four in Japan, Cuts Power to 45,000 Homes

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 22, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 5 minutes ago 2-minute read
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Typhoon Dujuan leaves at least four dead in Japan, 45,000 homes without power

Typhoon Dujuan has killed at least four people and injured 22 in Japan, leaving more than 45,000 households near Tokyo without electricity as torrential rain and landslides battered the region, authorities said.

By morning, the storm had moved away from Japan’s coastline and out over the Pacific, enabling officials to lift or scale back most warnings for heavy rain and landslides.

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Before departing, Dujuan forced the early closure of one of the world’s largest video game trade fairs in the capital.

Japan regularly faces powerful typhoons in late summer and early autumn. Other storms this season have also disrupted events at the Asian Games being hosted in the country.

Search teams were still looking for six people reported missing after landslides caused by intense rainfall, the agency said.

More than 45,000 households in Chiba, near Tokyo, remained without power, while more than 460 homes had been damaged.

Typhoon Dujuan brought record rainfall for some parts of the Tokyo area

Though Dujuan weakened as it tracked northeast, it delivered record-breaking rainfall to several parts of the Tokyo region.

Oshima, an island roughly 120km south of central Tokyo, received 832mm of rain in 48 hours, according to public broadcaster NHK. That total was more than twice the island’s average rainfall for the entire month of September.

Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward also recorded its highest-ever 24-hour rainfall, at 282.5mm.

Scientists say human-caused climate change is increasing the danger from extreme rainfall because warmer air can hold more moisture.

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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