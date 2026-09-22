Italian Ambassador Meets EUTM Commander in Somalia’s Capital Mogadishu

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The ambassador underscored Italy’s ongoing cooperation with Somali institutions and its commitment to initiatives designed to reinforce stability. Italy remains the only European nation with an embassy in…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Italy’s top diplomat in Somalia, Ambassador Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, has visited the headquarters of the European Union Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM Somalia) for…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Italy’s top diplomat in Somalia, Ambassador Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, has visited the headquarters of the European Union Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM Somalia) for…

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MOGADISHU, Somalia — Italy’s top diplomat in Somalia, Ambassador Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, has visited the headquarters of the European Union Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM Somalia) for talks with the mission’s Force Commander, Brigadier General Elio Manes.

The meeting centered on Italy’s enduring role in Somalia and its work with the European Union to help advance the country’s security sector.

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The ambassador underscored Italy’s ongoing cooperation with Somali institutions and its commitment to initiatives designed to reinforce stability. Italy remains the only European nation with an embassy in Mogadishu, a sign of its deep-rooted diplomatic presence in the country.

During the talks, both sides reviewed EUTM Somalia’s efforts to build the capacity of the Somali Security Forces and discussed Somalia’s immediate security priorities.

EUTM Somalia operates as part of wider international support for the growth of Somalia’s security institutions, providing training and advisory assistance.