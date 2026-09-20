Trump signs sanctions bill targeting Russia into law

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The bill targets Russia’s energy and defence industries, as well as President Vladimir Putin and other senior figures in his government.

President Donald Trump has signed legislation authorising a sweeping new round of sanctions aimed at intensifying pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, just days after Congress…

President Donald Trump has signed legislation authorising a sweeping new round of sanctions aimed at intensifying pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, just days after Congress…

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President Donald Trump has signed legislation authorising a sweeping new round of sanctions aimed at intensifying pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, just days after Congress approved the measure.

The bill targets Russia’s energy and defence industries, as well as President Vladimir Putin and other senior figures in his government.

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It also seeks to disrupt Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers, which is used to bypass Western sanctions. Under the legislation, Mr Trump could impose tariffs of up to 100% on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas.

Opponents have warned that the bill grants the president authority to impose levies that could remain in place long after his term in office ends.

The legislation extends its reach to companies and foreign entities supporting Russia’s military and expands sanctions connected to Iran.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved the package in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday.

The result exposed divisions among Democrats, many of whom support Ukraine but have opposed giving Mr Trump broader powers over trade.

Lindsey Graham, who died suddenly in July, and dozens of other senators introduced the bill in April 2025.

Now named the “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026” in honour of the South Carolina Republican, the legislation cleared the Senate last month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the measure as symbolic and thanked Washington for approving it.

Mr Zelensky had earlier met with US lawmakers to lobby for the sanctions and took the unusual step of watching an early procedural vote from a seat ‌in the chamber.

India said on Thursday that it would continue purchasing oil “through diversified sourcing”.

Mr Trump’s decision to sign the bill comes one week before his scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.