Taoiseach to Emphasize Multilateralism in Address to UN General Assembly

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Mr Martin said he would hold a series of meetings with UN agencies focused on the Middle East and Palestine, where he hopes to "try to get a…

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to use his address to the UN General Assembly later this week to make the case for stronger multilateral action in response to…

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to use his address to the UN General Assembly later this week to make the case for stronger multilateral action in response to…

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to use his address to the UN General Assembly later this week to make the case for stronger multilateral action in response to conflict and war.

Mr Martin said he would hold a series of meetings with UN agencies focused on the Middle East and Palestine, where he hopes to “try to get a read” on developments in Gaza and the West Bank.

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While he said “peace of a sort” had been brokered in Gaza, he warned that destruction across the region was continuing. He described the blocking of humanitarian aid to Palestinians as “shocking”.

The Taoiseach also said there was growing concern over how people in Gaza would find shelter as winter approaches.

He said the impact of artificial intelligence and the war in Ukraine would also feature prominently in discussions at the UN this week.

Mr Martin and a number of Government ministers are travelling to New York today to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.

The annual meeting of presidents, prime ministers and other senior officials is taking place amid renewed conflict and instability in the Middle East, the ongoing war in Ukraine and uncertainty about the future role and operation of the United Nations.

Mr Martin will represent Ireland alongside Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee, Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy Darragh O’Brien, Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora Neale Richmond, and Minister of State at the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment, with special responsibility for the Marine, Timmy Dooley.

The first day of the high-level general debate will take place tomorrow, under the theme ‘Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all’.

Analysis: Ireland must navigate diplomatic relationships at UN General Assembly

Ireland will have greater diplomatic visibility at this year’s gathering while holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Micheál Martin is among almost 130 heads of state and government scheduled to address the assembly during the week.

He is due to deliver Ireland’s national statement from the podium on Thursday evening.

Minister focusing on Afghan women and girls

Minister Helen McEntee is expected to address the Middle East and Ukraine, while also underlining Ireland’s support for the UN system.

Today, she is due to co-host an event on Afghanistan with the Malala Fund, highlighting the circumstances facing Afghan women and girls.

She is also expected to lay a wreath at the 9/11 Memorial before taking part in business and trade meetings later in the week.

Minister Richmond’s schedule will centre on Ireland’s commitment to international development and humanitarian action at a time when the global aid system is under mounting pressure.

Before the visit, Mr Richmond said he wanted to convey the importance of countries working together to keep the UN’s development system effective and efficient, while ensuring it can respond to changing global challenges.