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Breaking: Greece Scrambles F-16s After Alleged Turkish Drone Flies Over Airport
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Greece Scrambles F-16s After Alleged Turkish Drone Flies Over Airport

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 6 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Greece scrambles F-16s as 'Turkish drone' flies over airport

Greece deployed F-16 fighter jets after a drone believed to have come from Turkey was detected flying over an airport, according to Greek media and a military source.

The drone “illegally penetrated” Greek airspace near Alexandroupolis, the northeastern port city close to the Turkish border, triggering an immediate air force response, state broadcaster ERTnews reported.

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A Greek military source confirmed the incident.

European governments have raised their vigilance over drone incursions following a series of high-profile incidents linked to the Ukraine-Russia war, where armed unmanned aircraft have become a defining feature of the conflict.

Greek authorities have recorded a growing number of drone incursions since 2025.

ERTnews said the drone flew near the runway at Alexandroupolis airport today as a passenger aircraft was preparing to depart. Greek F-16s held on standby were launched without delay, the broadcaster reported.

News outlet Ekathimerini reported that two F-16s were scrambled. The passenger plane was instructed to switch runways and remain at low altitude until the area had been secured.

“It wasn’t a serious incident,” the military source told AFP.

He said the air force regularly responds to “incidents and daily interceptions” in northeastern Greece and across the southeastern Aegean Sea.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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